Mother of infected lacrosse player defends decision to travel outside of state for games

Hotmer-Drao said the girls did not wear masks when playing because they were outside in the sun and direct sunlight has been known to prevent COVID-19 transmission.

There were also no concessions sold.

She said that if people are trying to get back to their normal lives, they have to start somewhere.

Hotmer-Drao said her daughter tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. She said her daughter is not really showing symptoms.

She did not contract the virus as a result of the games, she said, adding that contact tracing determined that she got it in Albany County.

“It was through a family member who had a verified contact with another person in the community who had contact with someone else,” Hotmer-Drao said.

She said she feels bad that her daughter is in this position. The young girl has been crying and upset.

“The lacrosse program, in my opinion, has been going out of their way to ensure the safety of their kids. They have coaches that are former college players that are risking their personal health. I think everyone is trying to do the right thing and follow the guidelines,” she said.

