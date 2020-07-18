Mother of infected lacrosse player defends decision to travel outside of state for games

The mother of the Albany County lacrosse player who may have infected 10 Warren County girls defended the team’s decision to travel outside the state to play.
The team traveled to Mount Olive, New Jersey, on July 12, to play games. The players did not wear masks, even though it is required by the state when social distancing of 6 feet cannot be maintained.
The players from Warren County have been directed to quarantine for 14 days and will be offered COVID tests as well.
Julia Hotmer-Drao, the mother of the girl, said that every effort has been made to follow the governor’s rules.
“We want the kids to get back to playing safely,” she said.
Women’s lacrosse is in the medium risk category under the state’s guidelines, which say people may partake in “all types of play except competitive tournaments requiring travel.”
Hotmer-Drao said the girls participated in a couple of scrimmages and no score was kept.
“That was the way to resume some games without actually playing in tournaments,” she said.
There was appropriate social distancing to minimize contact, according to Hotmer-Drao.
The girls wore masks when they were not playing and were not hanging out with each other after the game or shaking hands, she said.
Hotmer-Drao said the girls did not wear masks when playing because they were outside in the sun and direct sunlight has been known to prevent COVID-19 transmission.
There were also no concessions sold.
She said that if people are trying to get back to their normal lives, they have to start somewhere.
Hotmer-Drao said her daughter tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. She said her daughter is not really showing symptoms.
She did not contract the virus as a result of the games, she said, adding that contact tracing determined that she got it in Albany County.
“It was through a family member who had a verified contact with another person in the community who had contact with someone else,” Hotmer-Drao said.
She said she feels bad that her daughter is in this position. The young girl has been crying and upset.
“The lacrosse program, in my opinion, has been going out of their way to ensure the safety of their kids. They have coaches that are former college players that are risking their personal health. I think everyone is trying to do the right thing and follow the guidelines,” she said.
Daily cases update
Warren County had no additional COVID-19 cases to report on Saturday — holding steady at 266. There are 10 patients currently, who all have mild illness and no one is hospitalized, according to a news release.
Warren County Health Services on Saturday distributed a flyer to promote safe gatherings. Two people who have the virus received it after attending a Fourth of July party.
Gatherings are limited to a maximum of 50 people. People should gather outside if possible and wear a mask or face covering if social distancing of 6 feet cannot be maintained. They should sit with members of their household. They should not serve food buffet style or communal drinks. They should also have hand sanitizer available and wipe or clean surfaces during the event.
People should also keep an attendance list in case there is a subsequent illness.
Washington County picked up one new case for a total of 228. No one is hospitalized and there are eight more people being monitored for a total of 98. A total of 212 people recovered from the virus.
Saratoga and Essex counties do not report cases on the weekends. As of Friday, there were 643 confirmed cases in Saratoga County. A total of 63 people are ill and three are hospitalized.
Essex County had 70 cases, with one person ill and no one hospitalized.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported that hospitalizations are down to 743 — the lowest level since March 18. The number of patients newly admitted to the hospital is 65. The number of COVID patients in the ICU is 172, which is seven less than the previous day. One hundred are intubated.
There were an additional 754 cases of COVID-19, which brings the total to 406,305.
A total of 1.08% of people tested statewide were positive.
The Capital Region had 26 new cases, with positive test rate of 0.7%. Schenectady County had the most new cases with eight, followed by Rensselaer County with seven and Albany County and Saratoga County each with five.
Cuomo urged New Yorkers to remain vigilant and continue to wear masks, wash hands and practice social distancing.
“As New York continues to show progress combatting COVID-19 with low hospitalizations and a low rate of positive cases, we remain alarmed by spikes in much of the country and the risk of a lack of compliance at home as the state pursues a phased, data-driven reopening," he said in a news release.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
