Mother-Lovin' 5K to be held virtually on Sunday

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Kelly’s Angels’ Mother-Lovin’ 5K will be held virtually on Sunday.

The event has raised tens of thousands of dollars for local families as they deal with life-threatening illnesses. It is held in honor of former local teacher Kelly Mulholland, the wife of local television news reporter/anchor Mark Mulholland, who died from breast cancer in 2007.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced cancellation of the traditional run/walk, which is normally held in Saratoga Spa State Park.

However, people can still participate on their local streets, trails or trails. People are asked to register by going to the website at www.kellysangelsinc.org/mother-lovin-day-5k. They will receive a race bib via email that they can print out and wear at the time they choose to run or walk.

Participants can then send their race photo to Kelly's Angels to be posted in an online gallery or share it on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the hashtags #Mother-LovinVirtual5K, #MLVirtual5K or #KellysAngelsInc5K.

