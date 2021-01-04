Mother in fatal Hebron fire says she was unable to save both children

HEBRON — The mother of an infant who died in a fire just before Christmas said she was unable to save both her children as flames tore through the home.

Fire destroyed a house at 59 Thunder Way on Dec. 22. Four-month-old Richard Ringer IV died in the blaze and 2-year-old Maxwell Smith was seriously injured and remains in a burn unit.

Tori Ringer said her husband, Ricky Ringer, had left for work early in the morning and gave her and the children a kiss goodbye. Maxwell had slept in the bed with her and the baby was in a bassinet next to the bed.

“I woke up to the room filled with smoke and Max wasn’t in there,” she said.

She grabbed the baby and put the baby in an upstairs room where there was no fire while she looked for Max.

Max had hidden in a bathroom. When she opened the door, the flames spread everywhere, engulfing the house.

“I couldn’t get back upstairs to get to the baby,” she said, choking up.

Max was bleeding from his eyes and burned. He was taken to Albany Medical Center, then transferred to the burn unit of Westchester Medical Center.

Ringer’s mother, Amy Rivers, said Max suffered brain damage from lack of oxygen.