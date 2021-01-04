Mother in fatal Hebron fire says she was unable to save both children

HEBRON — The mother of an infant who died in a fire just before Christmas said she was unable to save both her children as flames tore through the home.
Fire destroyed a house at 59 Thunder Way on Dec. 22. Four-month-old Richard Ringer IV died in the blaze and 2-year-old Maxwell Smith was seriously injured and remains in a burn unit.
Tori Ringer said her husband, Ricky Ringer, had left for work early in the morning and gave her and the children a kiss goodbye. Maxwell had slept in the bed with her and the baby was in a bassinet next to the bed.
“I woke up to the room filled with smoke and Max wasn’t in there,” she said.
She grabbed the baby and put the baby in an upstairs room where there was no fire while she looked for Max.
Max had hidden in a bathroom. When she opened the door, the flames spread everywhere, engulfing the house.
“I couldn’t get back upstairs to get to the baby,” she said, choking up.
Max was bleeding from his eyes and burned. He was taken to Albany Medical Center, then transferred to the burn unit of Westchester Medical Center.
Ringer’s mother, Amy Rivers, said Max suffered brain damage from lack of oxygen.
“He’s going to need speech therapy and extra help and lots of love and caring, but he won’t get any worse. But they don’t know if he will get better,” she said.
Rivers said authorities are blaming the fire on a malfunctioning pellet stove.
“I think one of the sensors quit working, and it must have filled up with pellets and it led to the top catching on fire,” she said.
Rivers said her family built the house from the ground up. She isn't sure she can rebuild but is going to try. The plot of land has a well and a sewer hookup. She may put a trailer on the property.
“I’m putting every penny away, and I’m going to make usage out of the land,” she said.
For the time being, Rivers is staying with her fiancé, Brett Corbett, a personal trainer, in a room above the Lawrence Street Tavern. Dan Girard gave them accommodations free of charge.
“He’s been very helpful,” she said.
Ricky and Tori are staying at the house of her mother, Angela Funiciello, and Max will go there when he is able to come home.
A GoFundMe campaign for the Ringers has raised just over $40,000 toward a $150,000 goal.
A separate fundraiser for Rivers to rebuild the house has raised $5,540 toward a $45,000 goal.
The community has been very generous, Rivers said.
“We’ve gotten furniture. We’ve gotten toys. We’ve gotten many, many items,” she said.
