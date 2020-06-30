Most staying closed on the first day of Phase 4

Welcome to Phase 4. Not much has changed.
Indoor and outdoor recreation are allowed to open Wednesday, but few businesses are actually doing it.
Great Escape won’t be open. Neither will West Mountain’s aerial adventure park and mountain biking trails, which will open July 4. The Wild Center in Tupper Lake is opening July 15, and many other museums are planning to open in mid-July or August.
But one business can’t wait to open at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The Jungle Experience Zoo in Granville has been closed throughout the shutdown, but owner Cindy Bardin still had to buy food for all of her animals. She delivered pizzas to raise enough money to take care of the animals and received $940 from a small gofundme campaign.
She’s delighted to open.
“Finally, right?” she said. “It’s been really rough, I’m telling you. I’m hoping people come.”
She’s worried that people will hesitate, either because they are afraid of catching coronavirus or because they don’t want to wear masks. But her zoo is outdoors and there’s plenty of room.
“We can space people out,” she said.
The Wild Center
The Wild Center is opening its outdoor facilities only, and moving animal exhibits outside.
It is also capping attendance at 50% of normal, and everyone must buy a ticket with a timed reservation in advance. The idea is to keep crowds from happening.
Everyone must wear a mask and follow trail distancing — single-file across bridges, staying to the right on trails so that people walking the other way can pass.
Restrooms will be open, but nothing else indoors. There will also be composting toilets in the parking lot. Since the cafeteria will be closed, people are encouraged to bring picnics.
Visitors will get to see something they’ve never seen before: the otters’ outdoor playground.
“One of those things that is synonymous with the Wild Center is otters,” said spokesman Nick Gunn.
But visitors see the otters through windows inside the main building. That building will be closed, so the facilities team built a walkway to the otters’ outdoor habitat.
“Visitors will be getting, for one of the first times ever, a view of that outdoor play area,” Gunn said. “We’re excited to bring people back there.”
This summer, visitors will get to see two otter pups as well. Both were abandoned. The Wild Center staff is rehabilitating them to return to the wild.
Naturalists will also do “animal encounters” outdoors, similar to their typical indoor programs.
Eventually, the Wild Center’s indoor museum will reopen. But it would be challenging from a sanitization point of view, Gunn said.
“We’ve always been a traditional hands-on museum,” he said. “We’ve always encouraged people, open every drawer and touch everything. We have 54,000 square feet of tangible stuff. Everything that comes with sanitizing, the thought has become a little more daunting.”
But the response to opening the outdoor trails has been positive.
“We’ve already seen a huge influx of people making reservations,” Gunn said.
Indoor museums
Indoor businesses are worried that people won’t come, leaving them with even more financial loss by paying for staff for an empty museum.
The Chapman Historical Museum in Glens Falls may open on July 14.
“We’re trying to make sure our staff is ready and the public is ready. The biggest issue is whether people are ready,” said educator Mikayla Ploof.
The Hyde Collection in Glens Falls may open in August, officials said.
The Old Fort House Museum in Fort Edward will open in about a week.
“We’ll probably start with outside tours and we plan to do our first tours by appointment,” said volunteer Kathleen McCarty. “We have a very large campus, nearly 3 acres, so the ability to have social distancing will work for us.”
Great Escape, which is allowed to open, does not yet have a date for reopening in Queensbury.
“As businesses begin to reopen around the state, we will continue to closely monitor these evolving announcements, and follow the most current guidance from federal, state and local officials," spokesman Jason Lee said. "In the interim, the Great Escape & Hurricane Harbor will be in a readiness mode, preparing to open when it is safe to do so."
Some businesses are not opening at all.
Dinosaur park
Lake George Expedition Park is under new management. Its outdoor dinosaur trail and rides would be allowed to open on July 1, but it is not going to open at all this year.
“We have been busy for months preparing for the 2020 season. However, with all the uncertainty related to potential limitations placed on the park due to the virus, we have decided not to open this summer,” said a message on the park’s website. “We have instead decided to invest our time and resources into building an all new experience that will be even better for 2021.”
The Adirondack Experience museum in Blue Mountain Lake is also staying closed.
“In the interest of maintaining public health and well-being, the Adirondack Experience will remain closed to the public for the 2020 season. Our first priority is the health and safety of our members, staff and the general public,” the group posted online. “Though we are disappointed that we cannot offer an in-person museum experience this season, we hope that you continue to explore and enjoy the many online programs, activities, and virtual experiences we have created to keep you connected with us throughout the year.”
The museum organizers will run a virtual gala on July 25 to raise money by auctioning off donated items, including a canoe.
