Most staying closed on the first day of Phase 4

Great Escape, which is allowed to open, does not yet have a date for reopening in Queensbury.

“As businesses begin to reopen around the state, we will continue to closely monitor these evolving announcements, and follow the most current guidance from federal, state and local officials," spokesman Jason Lee said. "In the interim, the Great Escape & Hurricane Harbor will be in a readiness mode, preparing to open when it is safe to do so."

Some businesses are not opening at all.

Dinosaur park

Lake George Expedition Park is under new management. Its outdoor dinosaur trail and rides would be allowed to open on July 1, but it is not going to open at all this year.

“We have been busy for months preparing for the 2020 season. However, with all the uncertainty related to potential limitations placed on the park due to the virus, we have decided not to open this summer,” said a message on the park’s website. “We have instead decided to invest our time and resources into building an all new experience that will be even better for 2021.”

The Adirondack Experience museum in Blue Mountain Lake is also staying closed.