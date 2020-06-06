Most school board races uncontested; Hot issues in Fort Edward, Lake George

In a normal year, maybe half of the districts locally have contested school board races.
However, given the COVID-19 pandemic and the compressed time frame with which people had to submit petitions, only a handful of districts in The Post-Star’s coverage area have competitive contests including Fort Edward, Lake George North Warren, Whitehall and Saratoga Springs.
To guard against the spread of the virus, the state did not want candidates circulating petitions to run for school boards. Cuomo on May 6 moved the election date, originally scheduled for May 19, to June 9 and said it would be conducted entirely by mail.
The short turnaround time for people to file petitions may have contributed to the low number of people running.
In Fort Edward, incumbent Christina Durkee, Michael Glass, Daniel Shiels and Elaine Trackey-Saltsman are running for a five-year seat and a one-year seat created by a resignation. The top vote-getter will get the full term and the second-place finisher will get the partial term.
The district’s fiscal challenges are front and center in the race. The district was facing a $1.36 million gap in the budget and has to make substantial cuts, in addition to proposing a nearly 20% tax levy increase.
During a candidates’ forum, which was held online through Google Meets, the candidates split over whether conducting a full-blown merger study with South Glens Falls was a good idea.
Elaine Trackey-Saltsman said the district needs to balance the educational needs of students with ability of taxpayers to pay — many of whom are on fixed incomes. She supports the merger study and said it could expand opportunities for students.
“We need the facts. We can’t be afraid of the facts. We may find that the merger is not a good thing. That’s very possible,” she said.
Glass, the sole incumbent in the race, voted for the study back in April.
“It’s the board’s responsibility to prepare for all outcomes, and we’ve had to make some tough decisions,” he said.
He said the board selected South Glens Falls over Hudson Falls because school officials in South Glens Falls said they would maintain the Fort Edward building as an elementary school if the district were annexed.
Christina Durkee, a teacher with the Schenectady City School District, said she would not support a merger based on the current information.
“The thought of an annexation I feel is a mistake that, once set into motion, would have a huge negative repercussion on our community and cannot be undone,” she said.
Shiels, whose wife is a teacher in Fort Edward, also is opposed.
“This is nothing against South Glens Falls school district, I just value small public schools and we made a choice to buy our home and build our family in this community and this school district,” he said.
Lake George
Lake George features incumbent Tom Seguljic and newcomers Jeannine Bieber, Rosemarie Earl and Jay Salmon competing for two three-year seats.
Bieber and Earl are backed by the Lake George United for Education. The organization has an active lawsuit against the district over the board’s decision in 2018 to eliminate of the job of then-Lake George Junior-Senior High School Vice Principal Cody Conley. The group claims that the board improperly discussed changes to the administrative structure in executive session.
The lawsuit is still pending in state Supreme Court of Warren County.
Here are some highlights of the candidates’ stances, according to the district's website:
- Bieber is a high school science teacher at Hadley-Luzerne Junior-Senior High School. She said the district needs to grapple with its declining enrollment and said she believes her professional background in scientific analysis and research will allow her to analyze data objectively and work collaboratively with stakeholders to improve the school district.
- Earl is a retired counselor from the Lake George Junior-Senior High School. She said she would bring her 30 years as an educator and school counselor to the table. She would like to see the district’s budget decrease as enrollment decreases, while continuing to offer excellent programs.
- Salmon works is a stock broker, deli owner and real estate investor, said he would like to improve the schools to increase enrollment and to increase the budget to be consistent with enrollment.
- Seguljic is seeking re-election to another three-year term. He said his top priorities are maximizing student enrollment, but preparing for declining enrollment, aligning the budget with the number of students, building trust with the community, and ensuring that the district uses shared decision making.
Whitehall and others
Four seats on the Whitehall Board of Education are available. Six candidates are running including incumbents Thomas Baker, Richard LaChapelle and Patricia Norton and challengers George Armstrong, Amy Michaud and Roslyn Stark-Lambert.
Whitehall has faced competitive elections during the last few years as the districts has gone through its own challenges. In February, the board fired Jeff Keller as principal of the junior-senior high school after he had been suspended pending an investigation that he changed student grades and attendance records. Keller was charged in March with a misdemeanor.
The North Warren Board of Education contest features incumbents Mike Erickson, John Maday and Cortney Swan and newcomer Lindsay M. Swan are running for three, three-year seats.
Salem has two seats open, but only incumbent Anne Dunnigan has submitted petitions. The other seat will be filled in through a write-in vote.
In Saratoga Springs, seven candidates seeking three seats. The candidates are Marissa Altimar, Erika Borman, Anjeanette Emeka, Scott Jackson, Tony Krackeler, Casey Putnam, and Matthew Taylor.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
