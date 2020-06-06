Most school board races uncontested; Hot issues in Fort Edward, Lake George

Elaine Trackey-Saltsman said the district needs to balance the educational needs of students with ability of taxpayers to pay — many of whom are on fixed incomes. She supports the merger study and said it could expand opportunities for students.

“We need the facts. We can’t be afraid of the facts. We may find that the merger is not a good thing. That’s very possible,” she said.

Glass, the sole incumbent in the race, voted for the study back in April.

“It’s the board’s responsibility to prepare for all outcomes, and we’ve had to make some tough decisions,” he said.

He said the board selected South Glens Falls over Hudson Falls because school officials in South Glens Falls said they would maintain the Fort Edward building as an elementary school if the district were annexed.

Christina Durkee, a teacher with the Schenectady City School District, said she would not support a merger based on the current information.

“The thought of an annexation I feel is a mistake that, once set into motion, would have a huge negative repercussion on our community and cannot be undone,” she said.

Shiels, whose wife is a teacher in Fort Edward, also is opposed.