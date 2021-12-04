Moriah supervisor: Camp brought employment, community service to region

MORIAH — Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava is passionate about the economic impact of a correctional facility.

“One-hundred jobs in Moriah equates to about 10,000 jobs in Brooklyn,” on a per capita basis, Scozzafava said.

Scozzafava has been trumpeting the economic impact for more than three decades.

“When I campaigned for office in 1985, I campaigned on trying to get a correctional facility here. … And the doomsayers said, ‘It will never happen,’” he said.

Scozzafava was successful, both in his bid for supervisor and in his goal of the state locating a correctional facility in the town.

In 1989, the Moriah Shock Incarceration Correctional Facility opened at the site of the former Republic Steel Fisher Hill mine in Mineville, which had closed in 1972, leaving the town in economic peril.

The shock camp program was an innovative concept at the time, in which nonviolent inmates went through a rigorous boot camp-like program of physical exercise, education and community service work experience.

The program quickly received praise from organizations that benefited from community service.

“The club sends a special thank you to the Moriah Shock camp officers and their inmates for the job they did on the club grounds. C.O. John Wilson and his crew have the place looking the best it has been in years,” officers of the Schroon Lake Fish and Game Club wrote in a Sept. 15, 1989, letter to the editor of The Post-Star. “We also want to thank the correction officers and their crew who are working with the DEC to rebuild the Schroon River Salmon Weir.”

Scozzafava took to his economic development soapbox again in 2010, when the state announced plans in January, later reversed, to close Moriah shock camp.

Then-state Sen. Elizabeth Little, R-Queensbury, brought then-Sen. Ruth Hassell-Thompson, a Democrat from Westchester County who was chairwoman of the Senate Crime Victims, Crime and Corrections Committee, to visit Moriah and tour the facility.

Hassell-Thompson was impressed and backed keeping it open.

Scozzafava, a Republican, met four times, over the course of several months, with Gov. David Paterson, a Democrat.

In June 2010, state officials announced that Moriah Shock would stay open.

Scozzafava said that in 2010, he had more time to advocate to keep Moriah Shock open because the original plan to close it was part of Paterson’s state budget proposal, which was to be negotiated with leaders of the Assembly and Senate over the next several months.

This time, previously enacted legislation gave Gov. Kathy Hochul total authority to close whatever correctional facilities she deemed necessary.

“The D-Day is much closer,” Scozzafava said. “The final word will have to come from the governor.”

