Moriah man faces DWI charges
Moriah man faces DWI charges

ESSEX — A man from Moriah was arrested early Friday on driving while intoxicated charges, records show.

Taylor J. Whalen, 25, was stopped by State Police on Brookfield Road shortly before 4 a.m., records show.

He was found to be intoxicated, and because of a record that includes one prior DWI conviction, was charged with DWI and ticketed for refusing a breath test, according to State Police.

The State Police website erroneously listed the charges as felonies.

Whalen was released, pending prosecution in Essex Town Court.

