Moreau's universal playground inches toward final completion

Contractors will build an 8-foot-wide sidewalk, wide enough for two wheelchairs to pass each other, Kusnierz said. They will also build the ramp to the top of the playground equipment so that people can use a wheelchair or walker to get to it. And, of course, they will also pour the concrete pad for the long-awaited spray park.

The universal playground was envisioned in 2014 as a place where everyone could play together, regardless of whether they could walk or climb. Designed by two children, one of whom uses a wheelchair, the playground has unusual amenities intended to draw in everyone, so that it didn’t become a playground only for people with disabilities. Among those were a zip line and a spray park, neither of which was inexpensive.

Adding group play items that were large enough for a wheelchair added more to the cost.

The Town Board cut back on some elements, bringing the cost to about $211,000, but kept the most exciting items in honor of the boys’ idea of making a playground that everyone would want.

Still, it’s taken Kusnierz more than two years to get to this point.

“We are so excited to be wrapping this project up,” he said.