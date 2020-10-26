Moreau's universal playground inches toward final completion

MOREAU — A year after town officials rushed to get the last grading done before winter at the universal playground, they are rushing again.
Coronavirus shut down BOCES just before students were going to do a little more grading near the spray park in the spring. Until they could get back to work, the entire project was on hold.
In the last month, they have been running multiple pieces of equipment at once, getting the last stumps out of the ground so that the concrete can be poured to finish the playground.
“I wanted to add grading (this spring), which we couldn’t do with the concrete pad in the way,” said Supervisor Todd Kusnierz.
The playground is being built at the Harry J. Betar Jr. Recreational Park, off Jan Avenue.
Trees between the two pavilions have been removed so that people can see the playground. Students also thinned out the trees by the park's main road.
“Now it looks incredible,” Kusnierz said. “It will be visible from the road now, so it’s like a free advertisement.”
BOCES has had 72 students on the site to get the ground ready. Town workers also installed the water line for the spray park last week and dug the trench for the electrical work. This week, they will build the control shed for the spray park. The last step is the concrete. Workers will pour it the first week of November.
Contractors will build an 8-foot-wide sidewalk, wide enough for two wheelchairs to pass each other, Kusnierz said. They will also build the ramp to the top of the playground equipment so that people can use a wheelchair or walker to get to it. And, of course, they will also pour the concrete pad for the long-awaited spray park.
The universal playground was envisioned in 2014 as a place where everyone could play together, regardless of whether they could walk or climb. Designed by two children, one of whom uses a wheelchair, the playground has unusual amenities intended to draw in everyone, so that it didn’t become a playground only for people with disabilities. Among those were a zip line and a spray park, neither of which was inexpensive.
Adding group play items that were large enough for a wheelchair added more to the cost.
The Town Board cut back on some elements, bringing the cost to about $211,000, but kept the most exciting items in honor of the boys’ idea of making a playground that everyone would want.
Still, it’s taken Kusnierz more than two years to get to this point.
“We are so excited to be wrapping this project up,” he said.
Part of the reason why it took so long is that the town didn’t have much money for the ambitious project. To make ends meet, town officials worked out a deal with BOCES, offering to let them teach students how to use heavy equipment on town land. That meant the project had to follow whatever schedule worked for BOCES, as well as however much longer it would take for students to do the job. Among the shortcomings: students aren’t generally available in summer, the longest part of the construction season, and work days generally follow school hours.
But, Kusnierz said, the town couldn’t have afforded it without the help.
“The town would not have been able to do such a large-scale recreation project were it not for BOCES,” Kusnierz said. “I cannot thank them enough.”
At one point last fall, Kusnierz and several BOCES teachers used the equipment, after students went home, to finish the work before the first snowfall of the year.
This time, it shouldn’t come to that. Kusnierz plans to have all of the playground equipment functioning and available for use by Thanksgiving.
The playground is still a construction zone, so workers did not hang the zip-line seats, but those will be up and ready for use soon, Kusnierz said, adding that he welcomes families that want to venture in after the trucks are parked in the afternoon.
Once the playground is done, Kusnierz is turning his attention to a new multi-use trail along the river off Nolan Road. The town, through Saratoga County, qualified for a $10,000 matching grant this year and last year.
“BOCES is going there next,” Kusnierz said.
Students will clear part of the trail this fall and return in the spring.
“We won’t finish it this year,” Kusnierz said. “It’s a very exciting time. Lots of opportunities to expand recreational opportunities.”
