Moreau's supervisor takes county leadership

In a speech after being elected to the position, Kusnierz said his focus will be on the coronavirus.

"There’s no question the events of the last nine months have overtaxed the Department of Health," he said. "All county staff will be immediately directed to make the response to COVID-19 their highest priority."

They will work to reduce the infection rate and protect residents, especially the most vulnerable, he said, with supervisors' committees focused on policies that could assist the effort.

"Our highest focus will be on vaccine distribution, whether it be manpower, financial assistance or ensuring supplies such as PPE," he said. "To assist in this effort we will set aside $400,000, and more if necessary, to achieve these goals."

He also wants the county to erect a memorial to every resident who dies of coronavirus.

In addition, he acknowledged that the county's communication has been lacking. While other counties in the region issue daily reports or hold press conferences, Saratoga County has an online dashboard that is often days behind and only shows one day's statistics, so users can't compare days to determine whether the virus spread is getting worse or better.