Moreau's supervisor takes county leadership

In an effort to improve Saratoga County's response to the coronavirus crisis, the Board of Supervisors voted to make Moreau Supervisor Todd Kusnierz their new chairman.
Kusnierz has 31 years experience in state and local government and has been the Moreau supervisor for three years.
The supervisors also replaced the county administrator, Spencer Hellwig, effective Jan. 11. The resolution wished him well and did not mention the 50% pay raises he approved for certain essential employees during the pandemic shutdown. Those raises became a matter of criticism and debate later, with some supervisors saying they didn't know about them in advance.
In a vote on the resolution, board members said they couldn't discuss the issue in public, and several asked Ballston Supervisor Eric Connolly if he had discussed the issue with Hellwig. Connolly had been authorized to take action on items detailed in an investigative report. He confirmed that he had spoken with Hellwig and that Hellwig had asked for the the Jan. 11 date.
Hellwig was replaced by Clifton Park resident Steven Bulger, who led the Saratoga County Republican Committee for two years and then was appointed by President Donald Trump to the Small Business Administration, where he was regional administrator for SBA Atlantic Region II.
But some supervisors objected, saying the county should have done a search for candidates and allowed supervisors to interview Bulger before hiring him.
In a speech after being elected to the position, Kusnierz said his focus will be on the coronavirus.
"There’s no question the events of the last nine months have overtaxed the Department of Health," he said. "All county staff will be immediately directed to make the response to COVID-19 their highest priority."
They will work to reduce the infection rate and protect residents, especially the most vulnerable, he said, with supervisors' committees focused on policies that could assist the effort.
"Our highest focus will be on vaccine distribution, whether it be manpower, financial assistance or ensuring supplies such as PPE," he said. "To assist in this effort we will set aside $400,000, and more if necessary, to achieve these goals."
He also wants the county to erect a memorial to every resident who dies of coronavirus.
In addition, he acknowledged that the county's communication has been lacking. While other counties in the region issue daily reports or hold press conferences, Saratoga County has an online dashboard that is often days behind and only shows one day's statistics, so users can't compare days to determine whether the virus spread is getting worse or better.
Communication with citizens and county workers must improve, Kusnierz said.
"This will be an ongoing process for the first half of 2021 and we expect steady progress," he said.
The county will hold weekly press conferences “at a minimum,” and hold others for breaking news, and officials will provide the latest data and describe what government is doing, he said.
He also instituted an employee of the month award to encourage out-of-the-box thinking.
"County employees will be encouraged to think creatively about what their department may be able to do to help our citizens," he said.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.