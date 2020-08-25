Moreau's Route 9 sewer project delayed until 2021

MOREAU — Chock another loss up to COVID-19: The Route 9 sewer project won’t be coming this year.
Instead of a groundbreaking this spring, with work going to the very end of the construction season and then continuing on next year, the town is still working on the final pre-construction steps.
Engineers are sending out the easement contracts, so that landowners can officially approve having a sewer trench dug at the edge of their property.
There are 69 easements, which should be signed by the end of September, Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said.
The town can go out to bid at that time, picking a contractor this winter. Work is now scheduled to begin as soon as possible in the spring.
While engineers kept working through the pandemic, surveyors couldn’t do their jobs. They needed to map out each easement.
“COVID shut down our subcontractors' work,” Kusnierz said.
By the time they had the easements set this summer, it was too late to start this year.
Kusnierz had said in March that he had “his heart set” on starting work this year. He has been trying to get the sewer project done for years.
But he was philosophical about the delay.
“We’ve lived this long without sewer,” he said. “In the big scheme of things, six months, nine months delay, that’s a very short period of time.”
It means the project will be completed at the tail end of 2022.
The delay also put a stop to this year’s application for a Community Development Block Grant.
“Those grants are awarded when the project is underway,” Kusnierz said. “We can’t do that until all the easements are in place. Our application is in limbo because we don’t have all our i's dotted and our t's crossed.”
But the town can finish the application next year.
The project was approved by the public at a cost of $16 million. Later, the town was able to re-engineer it to reduce the cost by $1.2 million. The town also got $4 million in grants and a zero-interest loan for the rest of the bill.
The cost might go down further when the town goes out to bid. The goal is to seek contractors in early winter, before most municipal projects.
“We can lock up the contractors,” Kusnierz said. “We want to be at the front of the line.”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.