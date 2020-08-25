Moreau's Route 9 sewer project delayed until 2021

“We’ve lived this long without sewer,” he said. “In the big scheme of things, six months, nine months delay, that’s a very short period of time.”

It means the project will be completed at the tail end of 2022.

The delay also put a stop to this year’s application for a Community Development Block Grant.

“Those grants are awarded when the project is underway,” Kusnierz said. “We can’t do that until all the easements are in place. Our application is in limbo because we don’t have all our i's dotted and our t's crossed.”

But the town can finish the application next year.

The project was approved by the public at a cost of $16 million. Later, the town was able to re-engineer it to reduce the cost by $1.2 million. The town also got $4 million in grants and a zero-interest loan for the rest of the bill.

The cost might go down further when the town goes out to bid. The goal is to seek contractors in early winter, before most municipal projects.

“We can lock up the contractors,” Kusnierz said. “We want to be at the front of the line.”

