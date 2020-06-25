Moreau's draft solar array law gets cool reception at meeting

“They’re not making any more prime farmland,” he said, adding that the town has an “obligation” to protect those resources for the future. He noted that farm owners in other towns travel to Moreau to farm land because they don’t have enough land in their town.

“If we are willing to take access to that land out of production, and we’re not talking for five years, we’re not talking for 10 years, these contracts are multi-decade contracts — we have to strike a balance,” he said. “In a perfect world, no, I wouldn’t want to have any solar down there except on unusable land for farming purposes. But I’m not going to do that.”

He wants to allow commercial arrays in the name of property rights.

“As a property owner myself, there’s a balance. You try to meet the wishes of the landowner and balance the wishes of the community,” he said. “I’m a proponent of property rights. So while (not having solar arrays) is how I feel, I represent the community. So my goal is to come up with a balanced approach that takes the views of the community, not just my views.”

So far, the proposed law isn’t winning anyone over, but he said that it had at least started a discussion on an issue that has been pending for a year.