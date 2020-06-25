Moreau's draft solar array law gets cool reception at meeting

MOREAU — The long-awaited commercial solar law did not get a lot of love Wednesday.
In fact, no one had a kind word for it, though Town Board members disliked it for different reasons.
Board member Gina LeClair didn’t like that it allowed some commercial arrays in the Agricultural District.
“No one wants to look out and see solar,” she said.
Likewise, board member Kyle Noonan said one of the big benefits of the Agricultural District was the views. He wants to see mountains, “not a solar array,” he said.
He added that he would support arrays if they were “out of sight” of neighbors and the roads.
“It could put revenue back into the farm. That could allow for continued farming,” he said. “’I’d rather a farm carry on in the future if they have revenue generating on their property.”
But only if there was a rule saying it had to be out of sight, he added.
Board member John Hogan took the opposite approach. He said the proposed law was too restrictive. It does not allow commercial solar arrays on prime farmland and lands of statewide importance.
“It looks like a lot of the area between Route 32 and the river would be those classifications,” he said. “That might be an area that these might actually fit so I’m not keen on that (restriction).”
J.D. Donohue agreed, saying, “I think we’ve got to remove some of these restrictions.”
He also wants solar panels placed in areas where they “blend in,” but said there should be many appropriate places beyond what’s allowed in the proposed law.
“By the time you get done with all the land that isn’t allowed, isn’t buildable, wetlands, creeks, you come up with very very few (places). I don’t know why we put such heavy descriptions on it,” he said. “You should be able to do it as long as it doesn’t infringe on someone else’s property.”
He added that while he supports protecting farmland, allowing commercial arrays would help farmers continue to farm the rest of their land.
“Properly sited, I don’t see any reason we can’t have them,” he said.
According to the Moreau Farmland Protection Plan, the Agricultural District has 3,100 acres of prime farmland and 1,690 acres of soils of statewide importance.
The proposed law would not allow commercial solar on those lands, but Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said he didn’t realize it would stop solar from being built in most of the district.
But he doesn’t want to put solar on those lands, he said in an interview after the meeting.
“They’re not making any more prime farmland,” he said, adding that the town has an “obligation” to protect those resources for the future. He noted that farm owners in other towns travel to Moreau to farm land because they don’t have enough land in their town.
“If we are willing to take access to that land out of production, and we’re not talking for five years, we’re not talking for 10 years, these contracts are multi-decade contracts — we have to strike a balance,” he said. “In a perfect world, no, I wouldn’t want to have any solar down there except on unusable land for farming purposes. But I’m not going to do that.”
He wants to allow commercial arrays in the name of property rights.
“As a property owner myself, there’s a balance. You try to meet the wishes of the landowner and balance the wishes of the community,” he said. “I’m a proponent of property rights. So while (not having solar arrays) is how I feel, I represent the community. So my goal is to come up with a balanced approach that takes the views of the community, not just my views.”
So far, the proposed law isn’t winning anyone over, but he said that it had at least started a discussion on an issue that has been pending for a year.
“If you don’t have a document to work from, we’re just spinning our wheels,” he said. “This is the starting point, not the ending point.”
At least one farmer hopes the land restrictions get dropped.
“If we want productive farms in this town, we have to reject this code and draft something that is sensible and helps the farm families of the town of Moreau meet the many challenges ahead,” said Patrick Killian, who wants to put a commercial solar array on 60 acres of his former dairy farm.
He has said the revenue from the array would allow him to revitalize his farm.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
