Moreau's 2023 budget will reduce tax rates for residents

MOREAU — Town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said the town’s 2023 budget will not break the tax cap like some area municipalities.

“This is my fifth year as supervisor and not only do we not break the state’s 2% tax cap, which I committed to never doing, but it actually decreases the tax rate for residents by 4.25%,” Kusnierz said.

The tax rate would go from $0.945 per $1,000 of assessed value to $0.90 per $1,000.

A public hearing will be held on Tuesday after the preliminary budget for 2023 is presented at 5:30 p.m. at Moreau Town Hall at 351 Reynolds Road.

“The town of Moreau’s budget this year is just over $9.2 million,” Kusnierz said on Friday. “It’s up slightly from last year’s, which was $8.7 million.”

He also told the board that the town would use about $473,000 in fund balance, which is a decrease of $565,000 from the current year.

“Overall, it (the budget) reduces the use of all of our fund balance by 53%, compared to last year, which is pretty phenomenal,” he said.

Kusnierz said in light of the possibility of a recession in 2023, he was happy the town could still provide current services and begin moving toward some capital improvements for recreation.

One of the changes in the town since Kusnierz took office was the elimination of the fire protection tax for residents and undertaking the cost as a responsibility of the town.

“Since I have been doing budgets, I have eliminated that fire protection tax, which means taxpayers have saved directly out of pocket over $3.25 million since I have been preparing the budgets,” the supervisor said.

Kusnierz said the town increased several town employee salaries “to match similar-sized towns in the region.”

“I did a payroll study, so we did adjust the payment schedule for some titles that were below what we saw around Saratoga County, so there may be increases for some individuals, but we did cap that at 5%,” he explained to The Post-Star.

Kusnierz also said an additional $10,000 was earmarked for recreation-related capital projects, making the total in 2023 $115,000.

“We hope to use some of it to construct the Hudson River Trail off of Nolan Road, which the town has already received a $250,000 grant from the state. We will also use some of the money to fix the roof at the beach in the village of South Glens Falls, which the town is responsible for maintaining,” he added.

Prior to the meeting at the Moreau Town Hall, the public is invited to view the draft of the budget in the town clerk’s office or online.