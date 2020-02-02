Moreau Z-Farm Brewery approved, opening eyed for mid-summer

MOREAU — The owner of the Z-Farm Brewery said the business hopes to open by mid-summer after receiving approval last week from Moreau Planning Board.
“I think it’s going to be a wonderful asset for the town. It’s going to be a way to preserve this farm that’s in a manufacturing zone,” said Rachel McDermott.
McDermott and James Czub received approval to convert a building on the property at 190 Old West Road to a 700-square-foot taproom and add a 750-square-foot porch.
The approval followed five months of review before the board after questions regarding traffic, parking and water use were asked.
“It’s been an educational experience,” she said.
Neighbors have expressed concern that the project would generate a lot of traffic at the site, lead to intoxicated drivers being on the road and harm water supplies.
The board had reviewed those issues at previous meetings. It postponed voting on the project in December because it wanted to hear more specifics about the types of events that would take place at the property.
Last Monday, the board had over an hour of discussion about this issue. One particular concern was the possibility of holding a wedding on the site and how many guests that would draw to the property.
McDermott’s attorney Terresa Bakner said that people often car pool to get to these events.
“I don’t think 200 people is huge and overwhelming for that particular location,” she said.
Bakner pointed out that the brewery has not been built, so it is speculative to say exactly what events would be held at the site.
Bakner said some most towns require special permits for these types of events. That would be a way to regulate it outside of this site plan approval process.
Karla Buettner, attorney for Moreau, said the town has issued events for special events such as for when Dango’s did a St. Patrick’s Day party, which involved a tent, special outdoor bar, portapotties and extra parking.
Buettner said that putting a cap on guests would be difficult, especially that the state Department of Agriculture and Markets defines what farm breweries can do.
Board members also debated whether there would be sufficient parking.
McDermott said she wanted to make sure that any rules would apply to and be enforced on other agritourism businesses.
“I’m just concerned to some degree were being asked questions that other businesses aren’t being asked to provide,” she said.
Bakner said she understands the fear of the unknown but this is not a really big farm brewery.
“Most of the time there’s very few people. They’re there to taste beer. They taste beer; they leave. It’s really relaxed,” she said.
The board approved the project with conditions including that any events will be held in accordance with the state Liquor Authority permit and oversight of the Department of Agriculture and Markets, all overflow parking for events will provided in the area defined on the site plan and noise levels will comply with town ordinance.
McDermott said she is excited that they will be preserving the agricultural land and taking what they grow and sharing it on site with the community.
“It’s going to be really incredible,” she said.
