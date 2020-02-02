Moreau Z-Farm Brewery approved, opening eyed for mid-summer

MOREAU — The owner of the Z-Farm Brewery said the business hopes to open by mid-summer after receiving approval last week from Moreau Planning Board.

“I think it’s going to be a wonderful asset for the town. It’s going to be a way to preserve this farm that’s in a manufacturing zone,” said Rachel McDermott.

McDermott and James Czub received approval to convert a building on the property at 190 Old West Road to a 700-square-foot taproom and add a 750-square-foot porch.

The approval followed five months of review before the board after questions regarding traffic, parking and water use were asked.

“It’s been an educational experience,” she said.

Neighbors have expressed concern that the project would generate a lot of traffic at the site, lead to intoxicated drivers being on the road and harm water supplies.

The board had reviewed those issues at previous meetings. It postponed voting on the project in December because it wanted to hear more specifics about the types of events that would take place at the property.