Moreau woman turns down arson plea deal

BALLSTON SPA — A woman who allegedly set her Moreau home on fire rejected a proposed plea deal Thursday in Saratoga County Court.

Melissa R. LaPoint turned down a plea offer that would send her to state prison for up to 5.5 years if she pleaded guilty to felony arson, according to Post-Star newspartner NewsChannel 13. Her case was adjourned pending the determination of a trial date.

LaPoint was indicted last fall on felony counts of second-degree arson, third-degree arson and misdemeanor reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.

The charges stem from an Aug. 16, 2018 fire that heavily damaged LaPoint's then-home on Sand Hill Drive in the Sisson Reserve Apartments complex. No one was injured, but at least one child was in the home when the fire was set.

Investigators found multiple points of origin for the fire, which left the apartment uninhabitable.

LaPoint was on probation at the time of the fire for a guilty plea to misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child in connection with a 2016 incident in which she gave vodka and marijuana to three children ages 12 and 13.

She is being represented by the Saratoga County Public Defender's Office and is free pending further court action before Judge James Murphy.

