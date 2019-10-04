BALLSTON SPA — A Moreau woman who police said sold drugs during a police investigation has been sentenced to 18 months in state prison.
Henrietta A. Rudolph, 38, of Marine Drive, pleaded guilty to attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance, a felony, in connection with a narcotics sale in Moreau on Sept. 28, 2018. She was arrested in December by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Saratoga County Judge James Murphy sentenced her to 1.5 years in state prison to be followed by a year on parole.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.