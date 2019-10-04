{{featured_button_text}}

BALLSTON SPA — A Moreau woman who police said sold drugs during a police investigation has been sentenced to 18 months in state prison.

Henrietta A. Rudolph, 38, of Marine Drive, pleaded guilty to attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance, a felony, in connection with a narcotics sale in Moreau on Sept. 28, 2018. She was arrested in December by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.

Saratoga County Judge James Murphy sentenced her to 1.5 years in state prison to be followed by a year on parole.

