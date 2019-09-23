{{featured_button_text}}
Burton in court

Sherrie Burton goes over documents before her guilty pleas Monday in Saratoga County Court. Her lawyer, Tucker Stanclift, sits next to her.

BALLSTON SPA — The former operator of a Moreau-based seller of manufactured homes pleaded guilty Monday to two felony charges for the theft of an estimated $1 million from her customers.

Sherrie A. Burton pleaded guilty to counts of grand larceny and scheme to defraud for her actions between 2014 and last September, defrauding dozens of customers in at least five counties. She faces up to 9 years in prison.

Burton's plea came in connection with her thefts from dozens of customers who had given money to her companies — Valued Manufactured Housing and Valued Homes — as down payments on homes that weren't delivered or completed. Several victims lost more than $100,000 apiece.

She admitted stealing from "more than one person by false or fraudulent pretenses" by misrepresenting her actions and stealing more than $50,000 from a customer in 2017.

Saratoga County Judge James Murphy said Burton's cooperation with the county Probation Department, her statements and the statements by lawyers in the case will play a part in how long she is directed to spend in jail.

"There will be a number of factors that will determine sentence between the high end and the low end of the range," he said. "There is a very wide range of sentences."

Burton faced nine felony charges for allegedly taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from customers who sought to buy modular homes.

A prosecutor said Monday she could have faced additional charges in four other counties.

Burton was arrested in February, after an investigation by the state Attorney General’s Office and State Police, prompted by numerous complaints the agencies received over the last three years. People told law enforcement officials they paid Burton and her company tens of thousands of dollars as down payments for homes that weren’t built or were delivered incomplete or without proper title.

Her lawyer, Tucker Stanclift, said last week the case was “tryable,” as there was doubt that Burton committed the crimes as charged. The prosecution would have to show she took money from customers while knowing her business would close, when she was in fact trying to salvage her business until her arrest, he said.

The arrest kept her from getting homes built for customers, he said. Earlier this year, Stanclift said the deaths of her son and husband in the preceding years had drastically affected the business, as they helped her operate it.

In court on Monday, Assistant Attorney General Philip Apruzzese told Murphy his office would accept guilty pleas to second-degree grand larceny and first-degree scheme to defraud, both felonies, with a sentence of between 6 months in jail and 5 years on probation on the low end, up to 3 to 9 years in prison on the high end.

The pleas would satisfy criminal allegations in Saratoga, Warren, Washington, Albany and Oneida counties, which included counts of grand larceny, scheme to defraud and money-laundering, Apruzzese said.

Burton, 65, would be directed to pay up to $1 million in restitution, with a confession of judgment filed against her.

She is being held in Saratoga County Jail, pending sentencing Nov. 18.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters and Warren County government. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

