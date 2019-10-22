{{featured_button_text}}

BALLSTON SPA -- A Saratoga County grand jury has charged a Moreau woman with two arson counts for allegedly setting fire to her apartment in August 2018.

The grand jury charged Melissa R. LaPoint with felony counts of second-degree arson, third-degree arson and misdemeanor reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.

The charges stem from an Aug. 16, 2018 fire that heavily damaged LaPoint's then-home on Sand Hill Drive in the Sisson Reserve Apartments complex. No one was injured, but at least one child was in the home when the fire was set.

Investigators found multiple points of origin for the fire, which left the apartment uninhabitable.

Police charged LaPoint, 40, with insurance fraud when she was arrested last December, but the grand jury did not file that charge.

LaPoint was on probation at the time of the fire for a guilty plea to misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child in connection with a 2016 incident in which she gave vodka and marijuana to three children ages 12 and 13.

LaPoint is free pending arraignment later this month in Saratoga County Court.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments