BALLSTON SPA -- A Saratoga County grand jury has charged a Moreau woman with two arson counts for allegedly setting fire to her apartment in August 2018.
The grand jury charged Melissa R. LaPoint with felony counts of second-degree arson, third-degree arson and misdemeanor reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.
The charges stem from an Aug. 16, 2018 fire that heavily damaged LaPoint's then-home on Sand Hill Drive in the Sisson Reserve Apartments complex. No one was injured, but at least one child was in the home when the fire was set.
Investigators found multiple points of origin for the fire, which left the apartment uninhabitable.
You have free articles remaining.
Police charged LaPoint, 40, with insurance fraud when she was arrested last December, but the grand jury did not file that charge.
LaPoint was on probation at the time of the fire for a guilty plea to misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child in connection with a 2016 incident in which she gave vodka and marijuana to three children ages 12 and 13.
LaPoint is free pending arraignment later this month in Saratoga County Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.