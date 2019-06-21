{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A Moreau woman who put sugar in the gas tank of a car that belonged to a former friend while she was on probation for two felony convictions is headed to state prison for up to 6 years.

Hilary C. LaPoint, 27, admitted violating probation for two burglary convictions that stemmed from thefts from one of the Walmart stores in Queensbury after she had been banned from the chain's stores.

She was charged with violating probation because she was arrested last month for pouring sugar in the gas tank of a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu that belonged to a former friend. She pleaded guilty to misdemeanor criminal mischief in that case.

Warren County Judge John Hall sentenced her to 2 to 6 years in state prison, and LaPoint paid restitution for the damage to the car's engine.

