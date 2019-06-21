QUEENSBURY — A Moreau woman who put sugar in the gas tank of a car that belonged to a former friend while she was on probation for two felony convictions is headed to state prison for up to 6 years.
Hilary C. LaPoint, 27, admitted violating probation for two burglary convictions that stemmed from thefts from one of the Walmart stores in Queensbury after she had been banned from the chain's stores.
She was charged with violating probation because she was arrested last month for pouring sugar in the gas tank of a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu that belonged to a former friend. She pleaded guilty to misdemeanor criminal mischief in that case.
Warren County Judge John Hall sentenced her to 2 to 6 years in state prison, and LaPoint paid restitution for the damage to the car's engine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.