GUILDERLAND — A woman from Moreau was charged with felony driving while intoxicated after she was stopped for speeding one afternoon last week, police said.
Joette C. Kellogg, 50, was pulled over for speeding on Route 20 around 12:45 p.m. on June 10, and found to be intoxicated, according to State Police
It was determined her blood alcohol content was 0.13 percent, and because of a prior DWI conviction within 10 years, she was charged with felony DWI.
Kellogg was released pending prosecution in Guilderland Town Court.
