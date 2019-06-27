MOREAU — Apartments and pre-existing noncomforming lots might be heavily restricted by the Town Board next month.
The goal is to prevent future apartment buildings in town.
The board held a public hearing Tuesday on whether to temporarily stop allowing applications to build more apartments in town. Comments were entirely supportive of the idea. The board plans to use the next six months to rezone so that very few additional apartments can be built after the ban is lifted.
The board will vote July 9 on whether to enact the moratorium on apartments. But it may also go further. Planning and zoning board members asked the Town Board to also place restrictions on pre-existing nonconforming lots.
When the town changed its zoning in the 1980s to require larger lot sizes, among other rules, the changes meant some lots were too small for any development. To protect those owners, the Town Board agreed to allow them special status as pre-existing nonconforming lots that could still be developed.
But now those lots are being sold to new owners, who can keep the status offered to the original owner.
Zoning Board member Kevin Elms said the board keeps getting requests from those new owners.
“We are ending up with houses on lots just not being enough,” he said. “We have a lot of them come before us.”
One owner on Harrison Avenue wants to build a four-unit complex on 16,000 square feet, he said. The zoning code requires 5,000 square feet of property per unit, which would limit the development to three units. But the pre-existing nonconforming lot status has been interpreted as letting new owners do “anything they want,” he said.
“It was only to protect the original owner,” he added. “It shouldn’t go to the next owner. They know what they’re buying.”
On the topic of apartments, Planning Board member John Arnold said neighbors have not welcomed new apartment complexes.
“When a multifamily development is proposed, this room is usually full” of neighbors in opposition, he said. “For 10 years, people have complained to the Planning Board about this.”
The town has 187 apartment units now, but 300 more have been approved and many are in construction. When they are all built, more than one-third of all housing in the town will be multifamily housing. Much of them have been built by developer Rich Schermerhorn, who is also constructing an affordable retirement community in town this year. He is building 240 apartment units on Harrison Avenue this year as well, and working on townhouses.
Reducing the number of places in town in which additional multifamily development would be allowed could be an improvement, Arnold said.
“It would be nice to get ahead of this,” he said.
But one owner spoke in favor of multifamily development.
Jane McFarland owns 5 acres of land. She has been trying to sell it, unsuccessfully. Now she’s considering development.
“I could put a duplex on it. Certainly, I feel we need, for the sake of the community, to have a plan for our development. But two-family dwellings have not been an issue,” she said.
She asked the Town Board to exempt two-families if it enacts a moratorium.
South Glens Falls also has a moratorium in place on multifamily dwellings. It was intended as a six-month ban while the zoning was updated, but has been in place for more than a year now. After extensions, it is due to expire this October, more than two years after it was first enacted. It could be extended again; the board still hasn't made the zoning changes.
