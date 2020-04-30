Moreau wants limits on ground-mounted solar panels, with draft law coming in four weeks

MOREAU — The public will get its first look at the proposed ground-mounted solar arrays law within four weeks, Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said.
“Obviously, it hasn’t been our primary focus,” Kusnierz said. “But we do have deadlines in place for the moratorium. We’re committed to getting something out and adopted prior to the sunset of the moratorium.”
Two months ago, the Town Board approved a six-month moratorium on ground-mounted arrays. It was the second moratorium on the issue, and some farmers said the board should have already had enough time to come to a decision about what would be allowed.
But just after that vote, the pandemic hit. It has slowed things down considerably.
The issue is controversial, with some farmers wanting to add commercial solar arrays to give them the income they need to survive, while other farmers want to protect the land even if that means some farm businesses fail.
Because the arrays generally need to connect to high-powered National Grid lines, in Moreau the commercial arrays would mostly have to be placed in the Agricultural District.
Kusnierz said the draft will allow that.
“There is interest from some board members for allowing solar in our agriculturally zoned areas, but with certain restrictions,” Kusnierz said. “And I still think there may be a board member or two that may be apprehensive about having any solar in the agricultural district.”
That apprehensive board member might be him, he admitted.
“It’s no secret that I’ve been a staunch advocate for the past 19 years on the board to protect the agricultural economy and resources. The most important resource is the land,” he said.
But he is moved by the fact that solar is green energy and by the requests from farmers for help stabilizing their income.
“It’s a balancing act,” he said. “Make sure we have a viable district but also meet the needs of the landowners. If everybody gets a little bit of what they want, it’s a win for everybody.”
He also said that it would show respect to farmers if the arrays are allowed.
“We don’t want to completely shut that door,” he said.
NYSERDA, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, has offered to draft a law for the town, but the board has declined that offer. The town attorney is reviewing the draft now.
“I’m sure if you left it up to outside interests, they definitely would not have the same protections the people here want to see,” Kusnierz said.
But he stressed that the draft would be made public within four weeks. That would give the town about three months to hold public hearings, which could be complicated because of the pandemic. The town is using Zoom videoconferencing, which does allow watchers to have a period of time in which they can take turns speaking. It’s also possible that Town Hall may reopen to the public for a hearing.
But given the complications, Kusnierz said it is important to show people the draft early.
“We want to get it out there so we wrap it up within the moratorium,” he said.
