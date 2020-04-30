Moreau wants limits on ground-mounted solar panels, with draft law coming in four weeks

That apprehensive board member might be him, he admitted.

“It’s no secret that I’ve been a staunch advocate for the past 19 years on the board to protect the agricultural economy and resources. The most important resource is the land,” he said.

But he is moved by the fact that solar is green energy and by the requests from farmers for help stabilizing their income.

“It’s a balancing act,” he said. “Make sure we have a viable district but also meet the needs of the landowners. If everybody gets a little bit of what they want, it’s a win for everybody.”

He also said that it would show respect to farmers if the arrays are allowed.

“We don’t want to completely shut that door,” he said.

NYSERDA, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, has offered to draft a law for the town, but the board has declined that offer. The town attorney is reviewing the draft now.

“I’m sure if you left it up to outside interests, they definitely would not have the same protections the people here want to see,” Kusnierz said.