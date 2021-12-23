Moreau votes to opt out of cannabis retail

MOREAU — The Town Board voted to opt out of retail cannabis sales in a special board meeting on Wednesday.

The board previously introduced Local Law 8, which prohibits retail cannabis locations as well as any on-site consumption sites within the town.

At a Town Board meeting earlier in December, town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz expressed the board’s concern regarding the state’s lack of cannabis regulations.

“My concern is the agency assigned to oversee cannabis sales has not been established in New York, nor have rules or regulations been adopted,” Kusnierz said in a previous meeting on the law.

Before the vote on Wednesday, a public hearing was held to allow residents and businesses in the town the opportunity to sway the board in either direction.

Two town residents came before the board to voice their reasons to opt in. It was also noted that an email was sent to the board for consideration from Brigid Martin, who addressed the board during the first discussion on the law.

Reece Rudolph owns commercial property on Route 9 in Moreau. He explained that the town would be missing out on revenue that would, in turn, go to nearby municipalities and prevent individuals and businesses from investing in a new source of income.

“I do think it would be a mistake to opt out. The money will go elsewhere. I think a lot of good would come from it and it could be another source of town growth that should be considered by the board,” Rudolph said.

Rudolph also address the board’s concern about the lack of regulations put in place by the state, stating the businesses would have to await state regulations as well.

Moreau resident Colin Signor agreed with Rudolph’s points, but also brought up the issue of safety, when deciding whether to allow cannabis to be sold in the town.

“It does make it safer for people to get their products instead of just going up the street,” Signor stated.

Kusnierz cited the Dec. 31 deadline being enforced by the state for municipalities to opt in or out. Those choosing to opt out now will have the opportunity to opt in at a later date. If the municipality decides to opt in, the choice cannot be changed.

“After attempting to discern what the regulations put in place by the state are, the board is recognizing we do not have a lot of information at this time. We thought it was prudent to preserve our municipality’s right to regulate sales in our community, once we know exactly what those regulations entail,” Kusnierz said. “There is interest on the board in allowing sales, but that interest is dependent on the regulations from New York state,” he added.

Town Board member Alan Van Tassel agreed with the supervisor that it wasn’t in the best interest of the town to opt in with little information.

The board unanimously voted in favor of the law, 4-0, with Town Board member John Donohue absent from the meeting.

Moreau joins the village of Lake George, the village of Fort Edward, the town of Saratoga, and Wilton in choosing to opt out of cannabis sales.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.