Moreau using power of eminent domain to build Route 9 sewer line

MOREAU — The town is using its power of eminent domain against a business owner who is adamantly opposed to the town sewer project on Route 9.

The project needs an easement along the entire road, and the owner of the Safety Warehouse will not sell the right of way along its property to the town.

The town is also seeking eminent domain to place an easement along the front of nine other properties, but is close to agreements with some owners.

“In a nutshell, there’s 10 parcels with eight owners,” said Supervisor Todd Kusnierz. “There are two individuals who are unwilling, because they don’t support the project. The others are unreachable.”

More than 70 owners signed easements, accepting payments ranging from $200 for the shortest ones to $4,500 for the longest frontage on Route 9.

The town will not be digging a trench in front of people’s properties. The project uses directional drilling. But the town still has to have permission before installing the sewer pipes at the edge of people’s property.

Opposing the sewer project are Tom and Patricia Moffitt, who own the Safety Warehouse at 1438 Route 9, and Ed Kloss, who owns Kloss Equipment and Trailer Sales at 1356 Route 9.