Moreau using power of eminent domain to build Route 9 sewer line

MOREAU — The town is using its power of eminent domain against a business owner who is adamantly opposed to the town sewer project on Route 9.
The project needs an easement along the entire road, and the owner of the Safety Warehouse will not sell the right of way along its property to the town.
The town is also seeking eminent domain to place an easement along the front of nine other properties, but is close to agreements with some owners.
“In a nutshell, there’s 10 parcels with eight owners,” said Supervisor Todd Kusnierz. “There are two individuals who are unwilling, because they don’t support the project. The others are unreachable.”
More than 70 owners signed easements, accepting payments ranging from $200 for the shortest ones to $4,500 for the longest frontage on Route 9.
The town will not be digging a trench in front of people’s properties. The project uses directional drilling. But the town still has to have permission before installing the sewer pipes at the edge of people’s property.
Opposing the sewer project are Tom and Patricia Moffitt, who own the Safety Warehouse at 1438 Route 9, and Ed Kloss, who owns Kloss Equipment and Trailer Sales at 1356 Route 9.
The Moffitts did not return calls seeking comment. They would have to pay more than $9,000 on the sewer in its first year, and Kusnierz said they were adamant that they wouldn't go along with an easement.
Kloss said he didn’t respond to a letter asking him about an easement, because he doesn’t like the sewer project. But he said he would call Town Hall and try to come to an agreement rather than going through eminent domain proceedings. In particular, he was pleased to learn the sewer project wouldn’t involve a big trench in front of his property.
“No trench — why didn’t they say that?” he said. “We don’t need the sewer … but it sounds like it’s a done deal. I guess the most logical thing to do is to go up there and talk to somebody.”
Others have been more enthusiastic. More than 70 owners have signed the easement contracts.
“We’ve actually had donations for easements,” Kusnierz said. “Fort Edward Express donated their easement, which was a significant savings, and donated space for the portable office during the project.”
That will save the project $30,000.
In addition to the three owners that the town is trying to persuade, others are on the eminent domain list because town officials couldn’t contact them.
“The others are unreachable,” Kusnierz said. “Orkin — they’re based in Georgia. We haven’t been able to track them down. Two are owned by National Grid, so we have to go through corporate, and it’s time-consuming. So we’re including them.”
The town must pay for every easement taken through eminent domain, which refers to the right of the government to acquire private property for the public good.
“They will be paid fair market value for it,” Kusnierz said. “It’s not like we’re going to steal it from them.”
