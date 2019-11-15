MOREAU — The town is upgrading its computers just a few weeks before they could become vulnerable to hackers.
Moreau is still using Windows 7, which came out 10 years ago. New computers use Windows 10, which has a much higher level of security embedded in the software.
But Windows 7 is still being supported with software fixes to close security holes and respond to bugs — until Jan. 14. On that day, all security support and technical assistance will come to an end.
So the Town Board ordered new computers this month to finally upgrade, after two years of Town Board member Alan Van Tassel warning that the town is in danger.
Hackers have taken control of computer systems in other towns, villages and cities, as well as hospitals and other major institutions. Generally, they hold the system “ransom” for a large amount of money. If it’s not paid, all of the computer systems are left scrambled and unusable. A successful defense is a thorough, daily backup of all systems, but many municipalities do not authorize the personnel and the budget for constant security efforts.
What got the attention of the Moreau Town Board was the looming deadline from Microsoft.
“The town computers are severely outdated, to the point that, effective Dec. 31 of this year, there’ll no longer be support for updates,” said Supervisor Todd Kusnierz.
The town replaced all of its computers: 15 desktops, plus one laptop. In addition, the town bought two wireless access points — replacing a wireless system with a password that was widely known — and security suites to help keep the new system out of hackers’ hands.
The total cost, on state contract, was $18,035. The board voted on the measure as an emergency two weeks ago, then memorialized the vote at their next board meeting, held Tuesday. They voted early because they needed to order the computers in time for them to arrive before Dec. 31.
At Tuesday’s vote, board member Gina LeClair thanked Van Tassel for all his efforts in getting the town into new computers.
“I know how much work you put into this,” she said.
Van Tassel works at StoredTech, which sells IT services to municipalities. She thanked him for letting the town benefit from his expertise for free.
Van Tassel thanked her for the recognition. The meeting was his first since losing re-election.
