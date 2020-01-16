Moreau transfer station tank alarm broken

MOREAU — There was more bad news when the transfer station tank was pumped out this week.

Workers discovered a broken alarm that is supposed to ring when the tank is full.

“I have no idea how long it has not been operating,” said Supervisor Todd Kusnierz.

They also found out that two tanks are buried under the trash compactor. Both were full. Stone Industries pumped out 2,000 gallons of liquid.

They uncovered a grinder pump as well, which is still working.

The tank situation has been a series of unhappy news. Workers had no idea there was a tank to catch liquid that might be squeezed from the trash compactor. Then a former employee mentioned it, and they opened a hatch to find that liquid had reached the top.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

They are confident that it did not spill out, because the liquid would then cover the concrete around the trash compactor, where workers would quickly see it.

“You can see when the liquid comes out the top,” Kusnierz said.

He’s also sure the tanks did not leak, since they were full.