MOREAU — For the last four years, there has been no fire suppression system working in the basement at Town Hall.
But no one knew.
Town staff thought only the attic system was off — it had been turned off purposefully after it broke and flooded the building.
But when the damage from the flood was repaired, it appears someone replaced the wet sheetrock in the basement and then spray-painted over all the fire suppression sprinkler heads, Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said Tuesday.
Town officials only learned about it when they agreed to a full inspection from the company that fixed the attic fire suppression system.
The company reported that 28 sprinkler heads in the basement were nonfunctional because they had been painted.
Sprinkler heads are designed to react to heat. When the temperature rises to a certain point, the sprinkler head reacts and begins spraying water.
Painting over it insulates the sprinkler head, so it won’t react when a fire starts.
Those sprinklers were supposed to protect the basement, which is not open to the public. The town stores paper records there.
The Town Board voted unanimously Tuesday to replace the damaged sprinkler heads at a cost of $1,456.
Board members also agreed to hire Professional Fire Protection to do regular inspections of the entire fire suppression system.
A five-year inspection plan will cost $440.
Board members immediately agreed to sign a five-year contract, saying it was well worth it.
Kusnierz was clearly frustrated by yet another problem with the new Town Hall, which cost $2.6 million to build in 2013 and has since then racked up multiple problems. Interior-only spigots were installed on the exterior, froze, and flooded part of the building. Heating problems persisted until last year. And the fire suppression system problems delayed the opening of the building and have come up again and again since then.
“I’m trying to look at the highway garage roof and the minute I look away!” Kusnierz said. "I can't even believe I continue to have these words come out of my mouth: 'fire suppression system.'"
There was no clerk of the works to supervise construction. Board members agree that led to the series of problems.
The fire suppression system problem has been the most costly. The initial damage from the 2014 flood was reported at $150,000.
But this year, the town paid $36,000 to have the entire attic system substantially rebuilt. Now an employee is checking the system's water gauges weekly to see if there are any changes.
"It will change there before anything happens," Kusnierz said. "I am not having a fire suppression issue on my watch."
