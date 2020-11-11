Moreau town budget passes unanimously

MOREAU — The Town Board unanimously approved the 2021 budget Tuesday with no town tax increase, but with a county tax increase.

The county tax increase will come because the board stopped subsidizing residents’ county tax bills with sales tax revenue. The board doesn’t expect to collect enough sales tax revenue to continue that practice next year.

Supervisor Todd Kusnierz noted that the budget didn’t have a lot of the extras of past years, like the accessible playground and the new highway garage roof installed this year.

“This is a very conservative budget that’s appropriate for these challenging times,” he said. “It conservatively accounts for a projected drop in sales tax revenue. I think it’s reflective of where we are.”

Board members agreed.

The town will raise $1.4 million from property taxes. The rest of the $7.1 million budget will be covered by other revenues, primarily sales tax. The budget estimates the town will collect $2.8 million in sales tax revenue next year.

This year, the town has received about $2.4 million, a huge drop from last year, when the town collected $3.3 million.