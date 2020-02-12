Moreau Town Board urged to keep apartments ban

MOREAU — Residents urged the Town Board on Tuesday to keep a moratorium on new apartments for the foreseeable future.

The board put a moratorium in place last year. It has expired, so the board held another public hearing Tuesday night to extend the ban for another six months.

The board intends to vote on the extension at the next meeting, Feb. 25.

Most speakers said the board should extend the moratorium for more than six months.

“Hold off until we actually see the impact of the changes we’ve already made,” said resident Brigid Martin, who cited the influx of apartments and the upcoming construction of a sewer line as two major changes.

“It used to be there was no place for people to come back here and live after graduating college. Now they can get an apartment, they just can’t work here,” Martin said.

She said she hopes more jobs will come in the wake of the new sewer line on Route 9, which will be complete likely at the end of 2021.

Planning Board Chairman Ron Zimmerman also asked the board to continue the ban on apartments because the town’s zoning code is being rewritten. The town just finished the comprehensive plan update, which took three years.