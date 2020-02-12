Moreau Town Board urged to keep apartments ban

MOREAU — Residents urged the Town Board on Tuesday to keep a moratorium on new apartments for the foreseeable future.
The board put a moratorium in place last year. It has expired, so the board held another public hearing Tuesday night to extend the ban for another six months.
The board intends to vote on the extension at the next meeting, Feb. 25.
Most speakers said the board should extend the moratorium for more than six months.
“Hold off until we actually see the impact of the changes we’ve already made,” said resident Brigid Martin, who cited the influx of apartments and the upcoming construction of a sewer line as two major changes.
“It used to be there was no place for people to come back here and live after graduating college. Now they can get an apartment, they just can’t work here,” Martin said.
She said she hopes more jobs will come in the wake of the new sewer line on Route 9, which will be complete likely at the end of 2021.
Planning Board Chairman Ron Zimmerman also asked the board to continue the ban on apartments because the town’s zoning code is being rewritten. The town just finished the comprehensive plan update, which took three years.
“My humble opinion is: take as long as you can with this moratorium,” he said. “In fact, let it sunset after the code rewrite.”
Last year, the board said it would change the zoning code to permanently limit future multifamily housing. The goal is to “constrain” multifamily housing to areas with water, sewer and roads that can handle higher population density. But the zoning code is still a work in progress.
Most of the people who spoke at the public hearing said the town has too many apartments already.
The roads and park land can’t support the influx of people, they said.
“I feel the Town Board was blindsided by multifamily development,” said South Glens Falls resident Dennis Davall. “We have more than our infrastructure can support.”
He noted that the village already must buy water at times because it can’t produce enough for all the users. He also warned that the town’s volunteer firefighters are responding to far more accidents, injuries and fires.
“First responders, we increase pressure on them with every new multifamily dwelling,” he said.
But some said the town needs apartments. Two speakers cited the high cost of the current apartments and said many people have been priced out of living in the town.
One family complained that the moratorium is overly broad because it includes any multifamily development.
The McFarlane family had been planning to build two duplexes on a 5-acre parcel, just before the moratorium was enacted last year. They were expecting to be able to apply for a building permit this year and they are not pleased by an extension of the moratorium.
“You’ve asked residents to be patient,” said resident Jane McFarlane. “Is it going to be another six months after this?”
McFarlane and her husband, Bruce, planned to build the two duplexes, retire and live in one of them.
The ban only applies to multifamily developments that have not yet been approved.
