Moreau Town Board streamlines water bills with an eye to capital costs

MOREAU — Property owners will see a change on their water department bills this year after the Town Board approved a new rate schedule to take effect with the next billing cycle on March 1.

"It is advised, we revise the capital rate to a $56 flat rate. The reason being that the capital charge is in place to cover capital upgrades," Town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said.

After consultation with Mike Mooney, director of the Wilton Water and Sewer Authority, and Jeffrey Cruz, principal account clerk, as well as with the town engineer, the board determined the change was necessary.

The decision to eliminate the multiple water districts in the town and consolidate to one district also affected the new rate.

"All properties within the consolidated water district will pay a capital charge regardless of an active water connection. The charge will be used exclusively to fund water system construction loan payments and does not support any costs of operation, maintenance or supply of drinking water," a letter sent out to landowners in the town of Moreau stated.

Each bill will have a $56 capital charge per EDU, or equivalent dwelling unit, which has increased $20 from previous year's bills. The capital charge was previously at $36.

Kusnierz explained that the previous charge was based on the water district the property was located in and the usage of the property occupant.

The supervisor's letter to town residents and property owners stated that this change will equally spread costs among all benefiting properties.

At Tuesday's board meeting, Kusnierz highlighted some of the key points of the rate analysis of the water department that was conducted at the end of 2021, which led the board to these changes.

Kusnierz stated the usage rate recommendation was $2.60 per 1,000 gallons of water across the board. The idea to charge a consistent rate comes after "the administrative nightmare" that six separate rates created in the past.

"Some districts were already paying this rate while others were at almost $4 per 1,000 gallons and some properties had access to our services without paying at all. This change creates a fair system for all users that are benefiting from the three water towers we have," Kusnierz told The Post-Star.

The supervisor said the report did recommend a minimum usage of 36,000 gallons a year to maintain fairness with the proposed capital rate, which had not been previously adopted by the town of Moreau.

A temporary service rate has also been implemented for part-time residents who will not meet the 36,000 gallons per year minimum, at $300 per month, with additional fees for meters, usage and inspections.

The water rate analysis stated this new rate and fees schedule would cover any water department costs and create a $200,000 contingency for emergency situations.

Town Clerk Leeann McCabe explained that due to the consolidation to one district, some of the residents did not have a capital charge on previous bills because there was no debt in those specific districts.

Board member Alan VanTassel stated spreading out the debt would create different outcomes.

"Some bills will go up and some will go down," he said.

Kusnierz said Mooney suggested moving some of the revenue previously delegated to the water department's daily operations budget (to offset rate costs) to, instead, the capital fund for infrastructure projects.

Board members discussed the $410,000 Mooney suggested the town move to a capital project account, which the town had not previously operated with. This alteration of the budget explains the increase on the semi-annual bills.

The supervisor agreed with the recommendation.

"I think the capital fund is a great use of the funds rather than using them to offset rates," Kusnierz said.

He stated that the town had some of the lowest municipal rates in the area.

Kusnierz reminded fellow board members that this resolution comes after higher rates were first suggested by Mooney.

"I have served on the board for decades and the old way of doing things just doesn't position the town to protect our water users, quite honestly," he said.

He stressed that the town had no funds or plans in place to cover replacements of water lines that were currently necessary or for unforeseen emergencies the town may encounter.

"In my opinion, this is a fiduciary responsibility we have to maintain the infrastructure in place, provide the level of service our residents expect, and provide services for growth," Kusnierz stated.

According to the supervisor, this increase will ensure the funds for an account to cover such costs.

