Moreau Town Board proposes allowing solar in Agricultural District

MOREAU — A draft law for solar arrays says they can be built in the Agricultural District.
“We have limitations where an entire farm can’t be turned over to solar arrays,” Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said.
Those who want to build in R-5, the residential zone in the Agricultural District where most of the town’s farms are located, can only cover 10% of their land with solar arrays and must follow “special requirements.”
They must “describe in written narrative form what best management practices are being undertaken to preserve agricultural use of the land in and around the area” of the solar array, according to the draft law.
That could include ways to “maximize agricultural use” of the land where the array is built, or an analysis of the farm’s production before and after the array.
They must also provide drawings that show how the array would impact the viewshed from nearby roads, parks and other public places, and explain how they would reduce that impact.
The additional rules for R-5 are because of the “heavy concentrations of agricultural uses in the R-5 District and the overriding interest to protect agricultural uses in the Town of Moreau.”
Kusnierz called the draft “an excellent compromise” between farmers who wanted the revenue from solar to prop up their businesses, and farmers who didn’t want any farmland given up for other uses.
His mother has been one of the most outspoken opponents of commercial solar arrays in the district. Kusnierz is a farmer too — his family owns the Candy Cane Farm.
So Kusnierz is well aware of that side of the issue.
But he said the town couldn’t ban commercial arrays.
“Obviously we have to be respectful of property owners rights,” he said. “We need to allow some revenue from these types of structures to help the agricultural operation.”
Any member of the Town Board can propose edits to the draft, which they received Tuesday night. The board must also hold a public hearing before voting on the law.
The draft allows large-scale arrays in R-5, the agricultural one- and two-family residential zone, and M-1 and M-2, the light industrial and manufacturing zones.
Lots must be at least 10 acres in size. In R-5, the array can’t cover more than 10% of the lot. In M-1 and M-2, 60% of the lot can be covered in solar panels. The commercial arrays aren’t allowed in any other zones.
In addition, the array can’t be placed in wetlands or wetland buffer areas and all projects must have a decommissioning plan. The property owner must put aside the cost of that decommissioning in a cash escrow account or a letter of credit.
The draft also allows small-scale solar projects elsewhere in town, but they can’t produce more power than the property used in the previous 12 months. Ground-mounted systems are limited to 15 feet in height and must be screened from neighbors. They would be allowed in the R-3, R-4, R-5, C-1, CC-1, C-2, C-3, M-1 and M-2 zones.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.