Moreau Town Board proposes allowing solar in Agricultural District

MOREAU — A draft law for solar arrays says they can be built in the Agricultural District.

“We have limitations where an entire farm can’t be turned over to solar arrays,” Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said.

Those who want to build in R-5, the residential zone in the Agricultural District where most of the town’s farms are located, can only cover 10% of their land with solar arrays and must follow “special requirements.”

They must “describe in written narrative form what best management practices are being undertaken to preserve agricultural use of the land in and around the area” of the solar array, according to the draft law.

That could include ways to “maximize agricultural use” of the land where the array is built, or an analysis of the farm’s production before and after the array.

They must also provide drawings that show how the array would impact the viewshed from nearby roads, parks and other public places, and explain how they would reduce that impact.

The additional rules for R-5 are because of the “heavy concentrations of agricultural uses in the R-5 District and the overriding interest to protect agricultural uses in the Town of Moreau.”