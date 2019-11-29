MOREAU — Newly elected Town Board member John Donohue is fulfilling one of his campaign promises early.
He will hold his first coffee klatch at the Moreau Community Center, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 11. He plans to hold them quarterly.
During his campaign, he said he met many residents who did not know who their representatives were or how to get their concerns addressed. He vowed to change that.
“It’s their town,” he said. “I want them to be part of the process.”
He thinks people are intimidated by the lectern and time limit at Town Board meetings, and want a board member who is reachable for casual conversations. That’s why he created the idea of “coffee with your councilperson.”
At the events, he wants people to give him input on what he should push for at the Town Board.
“Give me ideas to bring back to the board,” he said.
He also plans to give updates on issues raised by the residents.
For the first meeting, he will update attendees on code enforcement.
“A lot of people are concerned with code violations that need to be addressed,” he said.
So he went to Town Hall on Tuesday and interviewed the new code enforcer. He was very pleased by Peter Ghostlaw.
“He’s a go-getter,” Donohue said. “He’s really getting on top of this stuff. He’s just starting the job.”
He also wants to ask residents what recreational activities they want in town. The board is focusing on recreation improvements.
“I want people’s ideas — what they want. What are people looking for, especially seniors? I don’t think there’s enough for seniors,” he said. “And if you don’t do soccer or baseball, there’s not enough for the young people too.”
He’d like to know how much interest there is in any particular program before the board decides to create it.
“You don’t want to start programs and have no one show up,” he said.
