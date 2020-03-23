Moreau Town Board going live on Facebook

MOREAU — Moreau will stream its Tuesday Town Board meeting live on Facebook.
The solution is the simplest of all the ones municipalities are trying this week. To air live on Facebook, someone simply needs to log into the town’s Facebook page, hold up their phone, and click “go live.”
Others are trying YouTube or Zoom.
It’s not yet clear which will work best, particularly in terms of sound quality.
Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said he hoped other leaders would report back on so they could all use the best one in the end.
But for now, he’s simply glad to have a solution.
“If we didn’t, I was going to cancel the meeting,” he said. “I can’t close the building to the public and tell them they could watch online and then have it not work.”
A town employee “who is tech-savvy” spent the weekend testing various solutions.
“He said he figured out a way Friday. He went in to make it work. He was able to live feed it to YouTube,” Kusnierz said.
You have free articles remaining.
But after tests Monday, they decided on Facebook.
There is one downside to Facebook: no way for "privilege of the floor," which refers to listening and responding to comments from the public.
“We will not have a privilege of the floor. We will not be set up for back and forth on Facebook,” Kusnierz said.
Others are using systems that allow all of the board members (and the public) to call in from their homes.
But for this Tuesday at least, all the Moreau board members will be physically present.
“But we’ll be spread out instead of all of us up there behind the bench,” Kusnierz said.
Three board members will sit behind the judges’ bench. Two others will take seats nearby, with the clerk and town attorney sitting where the public normally sits.
Spreading everyone out is for safety, so that they reduce the chances of infecting each other if one of them has the virus and doesn’t know it yet.
It is not ideal, Kusnierz said, but he doesn’t have much choice.
“I can’t stop doing town business,” he said.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
In this Series
New York shuts down; Confirmed cases rise locally
-
Coronavirus cases in Washington County include day care provider; 61 test positive in Saratoga County
-
Local nurses caring for possibly infected patients without N95 masks
-
Moreau Town Board going live on Facebook
- 227 updates