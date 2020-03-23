Moreau Town Board going live on Facebook

MOREAU — Moreau will stream its Tuesday Town Board meeting live on Facebook.

The solution is the simplest of all the ones municipalities are trying this week. To air live on Facebook, someone simply needs to log into the town’s Facebook page, hold up their phone, and click “go live.”

Others are trying YouTube or Zoom.

It’s not yet clear which will work best, particularly in terms of sound quality.

Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said he hoped other leaders would report back on so they could all use the best one in the end.

But for now, he’s simply glad to have a solution.

“If we didn’t, I was going to cancel the meeting,” he said. “I can’t close the building to the public and tell them they could watch online and then have it not work.”

A town employee “who is tech-savvy” spent the weekend testing various solutions.

“He said he figured out a way Friday. He went in to make it work. He was able to live feed it to YouTube,” Kusnierz said.

But after tests Monday, they decided on Facebook.