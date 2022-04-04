Moreau Town Board ends livestreaming of meetings

MOREAU — The Town Board will no longer provide Zoom links for residents to virtually attend board meetings now that the building is open to the unmasked public.

A message on the town’s website states “meetings streamed via Zoom will end after 3/21.”

Town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz told the Post-Star the decision came after no longer needing to use the platform to comply with the state’s open meetings law.

Kusnierz said the town has been streaming meetings for about two years, since April 28, 2020, due to the pandemic.

“What we found was that once the public could attend meetings in person again, the public stopped tuning in live. Since there is a cost associated with the service, the cost benefit could not be justified,” he said.

A copy of meeting schedules and agendas for the town’s various boards are posted on the town’s website to inform the public of upcoming meetings and the items that will be discussed.

The town of Queensbury is taking a different approach and will continue the livestream option of all board meetings.

Town Supervisor John Strough said board members “believe it is their duty to be as open and transparent as possible.”

“Given the new technologies, like Zoom and others, and the fact that they have become a de facto way of life following the pandemic, I believe our constituents have come to expect that we use these new technologies to better enable their government to be easy to access and open in communications,” Strough said.

Many municipalities offered this option after board members were unable to meet in-person and were forced to find other avenues of communication with the public. This was a requirement for local boards to stay in compliance with the open meetings law in New York state, which allows the public’s “right to witness the governmental decision-making process.”

The South Glens Falls Village Board just resumed in-person meetings in March, while most local governments have been meeting in-person since 2021.

The Lake George Village Board still offers Zoom links for interested residents to attend meetings virtually.

Despite the reopening of many town halls and office buildings, remote access to town, planning and zoning board meetings has remained available online in many communities.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

