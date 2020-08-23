Moreau Town Board can't agree on solar rules in Ag District

MOREAU — With one day left to go before a self-imposed deadline, the Moreau Town Board still hasn’t agreed on whether to allow commercial solar arrays in the Agricultural District. But a new board member may break the stalemate this fall.

The board has been considering a draft law all summer — but there are not enough votes for it to pass, Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said Friday.

The draft was proposed and discussed two months ago.

At the time, two board members felt the draft was too restrictive. John Hogan and J. D. Donahue want to allow the arrays.

Two others thought the draft went too far. Kyle Noonan and Gina LeClair wanted to add restrictions to make the arrays less intrusive on neighbors and passersby.

Supervisor Todd Kusnierz was on the fence — he didn’t want them on farmland, but said the board shouldn’t stop property owners from using their land to make money.

Since then, the issue hasn’t been discussed at board meetings and Kusnierz said there has been no change in anyone’s viewpoint.

“No consensus,” he said.