Moreau Town Board can't agree on solar rules in Ag District

MOREAU — With one day left to go before a self-imposed deadline, the Moreau Town Board still hasn’t agreed on whether to allow commercial solar arrays in the Agricultural District. But a new board member may break the stalemate this fall.
The board has been considering a draft law all summer — but there are not enough votes for it to pass, Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said Friday.
The draft was proposed and discussed two months ago.
At the time, two board members felt the draft was too restrictive. John Hogan and J. D. Donahue want to allow the arrays.
Two others thought the draft went too far. Kyle Noonan and Gina LeClair wanted to add restrictions to make the arrays less intrusive on neighbors and passersby.
Supervisor Todd Kusnierz was on the fence — he didn’t want them on farmland, but said the board shouldn’t stop property owners from using their land to make money.
Since then, the issue hasn’t been discussed at board meetings and Kusnierz said there has been no change in anyone’s viewpoint.
“No consensus,” he said.
However, last week’s surprise resignation might shake things up. LeClair, who didn’t like the arrays, resigned, citing family reasons. She was immediately replaced by Alan Van Tassel, who lost re-election last year. He was the board’s biggest proponent of solar arrays. That might shift the board toward allowing the arrays.
Kusnierz acknowledged Friday that the board will not get the law done by Aug. 25, a self-imposed deadline that the board set in February. But he said there could be progress soon.
“Now we have a new board member,” he said, referring to Van Tassel. “He needs to get up to speed.”
In February, the board extended a moratorium on solar to Aug. 25, promising farmers that regulations would be finished in that time. That will not happen. Even if the board agreed on the draft law without making any changes, the board must hold a public hearing before voting on the law.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.