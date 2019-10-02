{{featured_button_text}}
Bulldozing

Thomas Ross, 18, of Indian Lake, operates a bulldozer as BOCES students load a dump truck with dirt at Betar Park in Moreau in June. BOCES students got valuable "seat time" in heavy equipment while clearing a forested site for the town's new handicapped-accessible playground.

 Kathleen Moore file photo, kmoore@poststar.com

MOREAU — Volunteering is in the Moreau residents’ blood.

They were instrumental in building the town’s park, the Harry J. Betar Recreation Park. Volunteers even installed water pipes underground and constructed buildings.

It’s inculcated into the town’s children, beginning in elementary school, when they start volunteering for the South Glen Falls High School Marathon Dance. By the time they finish school, they are helping to run the fundraiser, which helps needy members of the community.

Children also were welcome when their parents started building Betar Park.

“I remember helping them when it was just a dirt field,” resident Gordon Strong said.

His father and others helped build the first baseball field there in the 1970s.

And the volunteers kept coming.

“We remember seeing (former Town Board member) Bob Vittengl planting a lot of trees while we were watching our kids play Little League,” said resident Mary Jenkins.

More recently, local students have learned construction skills by using heavy machinery to clear the ground for a new accessible playground.

Some towns are moving away from volunteerism, citing a concern about litigation if a volunteer gets hurt, increased insurance costs, or complaints from unions that volunteers could take work away from paid staff.

But Moreau wants more volunteers. Recently, the Town Board approved a new written policy book for volunteers to respond to possible concerns while still allowing people to help.

“Historically, that park came to be as a result of all the volunteerism the community invested in it,” Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said. “It couldn’t have happened without all their efforts.”

The town has bought many more pieces of land that could become recreational assets, including an area by the Hudson River. Volunteers could be crucial in adding bike trails, boat launches and other amenities.

“We’ve significantly grown. There’s going to be even more opportunities for volunteers,” Kusnierz said. “We are not going to turn away individuals who want to volunteer their time.”

But with the new policy, there will be guidelines. Volunteers must register and town officials will always know what the volunteer is doing.

“There’s a structure in place so there is supervision,” Kusnierz said.

Volunteers also now are formally told that the town's insurance does not cover them. Department heads are banned from replacing paid staff with volunteers.

The town will also do background checks for any volunteers whose tasks would allow them to interact with children.

Overall, he hopes the policy will help the town solicit more volunteers because of the organized structure. He is particularly hoping to get help building the accessible playground.

“Any amount of volunteer efforts we can secure will dramatically reduce the costs to the town,” he said.

