Moreau to spend $8,500 to apply for sewer project grants

MOREAU — The town is applying for two more grants for the Route 9 sewer district project because it is unusually well positioned to win them.
“A lot of these projects are shut down around the state. Ours is not. It gives us an even higher probability we will be successful,” said Supervisor Todd Kusnierz.
The projects aren’t shut down by order, but they are essentially on hold. Many municipal projects are still awaiting state approval — which has slowed down considerably now that state workers are working from home — or have boards trying to find a way to hold the required public hearings and public votes while avoiding crowds.
But the two grants will cost the town more than $8,500. The town needs to pay Laberge Group to apply.
That might not be a lot of money in ordinary times. But the town is taking steps to reduce expenses because many revenues, including sales tax, have dropped significantly.
“These are challenging times to be spending that kind of money — any money at this time,” Kusnierz said at Tuesday’s Town Board meeting, held via Zoom videoconferencing. “However, the board did commit to doing everything we could (to reduce costs) when we moved this project forward.”
The board voted unanimously to apply to both grants. One is a federal grant for the Northern Regional Border Commission. It was intended mostly for communities along the Canadian border, but Moreau is eligible because it borders the Northway.
The town could get up to $1 million from the grant, but the typical amount is $500,000, Kusnierz said.
The other grant is from Empire State Development. The town could get up to $2 million in that grant, but that is very unlikely.
“I don’t know what the typical amount is, but I’d be happy in the hundreds of thousands of dollars area,” Kusnierz said. “All the money we can put on the debt service is going to have a dramatic impact on the bills for the sewer users.”
Every dollar in new grants will reduce the total cost to the property owners. The high cost was a major negative in putting the district together, and the board hopes that by the time the sewer is ready, many new companies will have developed the vacant land in the corridor and thus spread out the cost.
That is already happening.
The estimated first-year bills were based on a total assessed value of $54 million for the entire district. In the year since the sewer was approved, developers have added $9.6 million in assessed value.
“And we haven’t put one length of pipe in the ground yet,” Kusnierz said. “The naysayers pooh-poohed the idea that the cost would go down before the first bill went out. Well, I have tangible proof now.”
At Tuesday’s meeting, he asked the board members if they would support spending $8,500, with no guarantee of getting any grants.
Board members said it was a risk worth taking.
“It’s tough to spend money in this climate, but I am a firm believer that sometimes you have to spend money to save money,” said board member John Donohue.
If the town gets the grants, the cost of applying for them would be reimbursed to the town from the sewer district. If the town doesn’t get the grants, the town budget covers the cost.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.