Moreau to spend $8,500 to apply for sewer project grants

The town could get up to $1 million from the grant, but the typical amount is $500,000, Kusnierz said.

The other grant is from Empire State Development. The town could get up to $2 million in that grant, but that is very unlikely.

“I don’t know what the typical amount is, but I’d be happy in the hundreds of thousands of dollars area,” Kusnierz said. “All the money we can put on the debt service is going to have a dramatic impact on the bills for the sewer users.”

Every dollar in new grants will reduce the total cost to the property owners. The high cost was a major negative in putting the district together, and the board hopes that by the time the sewer is ready, many new companies will have developed the vacant land in the corridor and thus spread out the cost.

That is already happening.

The estimated first-year bills were based on a total assessed value of $54 million for the entire district. In the year since the sewer was approved, developers have added $9.6 million in assessed value.

“And we haven’t put one length of pipe in the ground yet,” Kusnierz said. “The naysayers pooh-poohed the idea that the cost would go down before the first bill went out. Well, I have tangible proof now.”