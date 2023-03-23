MOREAU — Saratoga County officials will host a Narcan kit training and distribution event prior to the next Moreau Town Board Meeting on March 28.

Narcan is the medication developed for the emergency treatment of an opioid overdose.

“(The fentanyl epidemic) touches, in some way shape or form, everyone in our communities and we have made it a priority at Saratoga County, as well as at the local level in our towns, to do everything we can to be of assistance to the public, the family members that deal with this, and the individuals,” said Moreau Town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz during the March 14 Town Board meeting.

Kuznierz said as of then in 2023, Saratoga County has had 121 overdoses and 11 deaths.

“Last year in the county we had 671 overdoses with 48 deaths, so it’s a real problem,” he said.

The town of Moreau, along with the Saratoga County Sherriff’s Office, Saratoga Country Department of Health, and the Saratoga County Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services will hold the drive-thru Narcan training session at Moreau Town Hall from 3-6 p.m.

Professionals will be on hand to teach attendees how to spot the signs and symptoms of opioid overdose, and the proper way to administer nasal Narcan.

The training will take place prior to the next regular Moreau Town Board meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. at Moreau Town Hall, located at 351 Reynolds Road.

For more information, contact the town of Moreau by calling 518-792-1030.