Moreau to hire trash monitor

MOREAU — The town will pay a monitor $12 an hour to keep residents honest at the transfer station, the Town Board decided.

At a Thursday night meeting (held to avoid meeting on Christmas Eve), the board voted to hire a part-time worker for the transfer station.

For the next month, the new hire will be scheduled to work whenever there are not enough other staffers at the station. Every employee there works part-time, so there have been times when one worker is at the entrance booth and no one is watching the trash compactor.

The job of the new hire will be to make sure that people dump only what they paid to dump. He will count trash bags, for example, as they are dropped into the compactor. Town officials realized recently that they are compacting much more trash than is paid for at the gate.

Board member Kyle Noonan expressed some hesitation about the plan.

“Is our new employee going to save us that much money in efficiencies and discrepancies?” he said.

The average 13-gallon trash bag costs $2 to dump. So residents would have to sneak in six bags an hour for the effort to break even.