MOREAU — Big changes are coming to the town, including a possible limit on apartments.
Town officials began a complete rewrite of the town’s zoning code Tuesday night and also began the process of instituting a moratorium on multifamily housing.
The town has 187 apartment units now, but 300 more have been approved and many are in construction. When they are all built, more than one-third of all housing in the town will be multifamily housing.
“It’s a good need to fill,” said town Zoning Administrator Jim Martin. “But we have to make sure things stay in balance.”
The town’s new comprehensive plan calls for affordable single-family homes and less density in housing. That’s the opposite of multi-family housing.
A moratorium would stop further applications for apartment buildings while town officials consider new limits. They could decide to reduce the number of places where apartments are allowed.
Town Board members said they regularly hear from residents who don’t want more apartments in town.
Board member Gina LeClair said that, during her first campaign 12 years ago, people told her, “We don’t want all these apartments.”
And having them make up one-third of all housing in town is a big deal, Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said.
“In my opinion, that’s a significant number,” he said.
The moratorium, if approved after a public hearing at 6 p.m. June 25, would last six months.
But Martin said it will take 12 to 15 months to rewrite the entire zoning code.
The town could approve the multifamily housing portion of the code first, or extend the moratorium until the entire code is done.
The planning and zoning boards will be discussing the zoning code at every meeting over the next year. As Martin drafts each chapter, he will give them a copy.
“It’s very dated,” he said about the code, adding that it needs a “complete rewrite.”
The land uses need to be updated, with some perhaps thrown out in favor of more clarity.
The “classic” problem with the town’s land uses is one for commercial districts. It states that allowed uses include any business that will “primarily service highway traffic.”
“What the heck does that mean?” Martin asked the Town Board Tuesday. “The definitions need a lot of help. Every use should be defined in a well-written code.”
The only help in the code right now for that use is a list of examples: “such as restaurants, diners and bars.” But it has been used to approve a variety of other businesses, including a company that sells propane for residential distribution.
Martin also highlighted 18 chapters of the town code that he thinks should be combined into a unified development code or made part of the zoning code. They include burning outdoors, keeping chickens, signs and fences.
Since they are not in the zoning code now, the Zoning Board can’t grant exemptions. There are unusual cases that need exemptions — a differently shaped development might need a different type of sign, for example, while farmers might need electrified fences to keep livestock from escaping. Right now, it doesn’t matter how reasonable the request is — the Zoning Board can’t grant it.
“If someone does not meet our sign code, there’s no appellate. It’s just dead,” Martin said. “Either you meet our fence code or you don’t build your fence.”
With the zoning code changes, Martin also wants to start accepting electronic applications for development.
Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said the changes would be welcome.
“This will position our town for decades to come with where we want to go and what we want the town to look like,” he said.
