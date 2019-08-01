MOREAU — The town is going to start advertising every commercial parcel available for development on Route 9.
Sewer construction will begin next year and should be complete by the end of 2021. By that time, town officials want development on the corridor, which would reduce the cost of sewer for every property owner.
Saratoga County Prosperity Partnership has offered to create for free a pamphlet on all of the developable land. The agency focuses on economic development.
The pamphlet will be called Invest In Moreau. It will feature every commercial property for sale and all of their details: acreage, zoning, utilities available, current assessment and a contact number for the seller.
The pamphlet will also talk up Moreau as a good place to develop.
So far, just three projects have been announced for the corridor. Two are health-related, and the third is a distribution warehouse for Saratoga Olive Oil.
Supervisor Todd Kusnierz is hoping for restaurants or retail, although he noted that a few health-related companies can help drive economic development.
“You can get a need for additional professional services that are affiliated with that,” he said, but added, “I don’t want it to be a strip of predominantly health-related services.”
He knows that drawing in retail stores is the hardest part of economic development.
“It is challenging,” he said. “But ideally I’d like a fishing/hunting store.”
The public also wants stores — and jobs.
“They want to see retail. They want to see higher-end dining opportunities. They want to see the possibility of a nice hotel,” he said.
And while none of that has come to fruition yet, he now gets phone calls about once a week from big companies interested in development in Moreau.
Before sewer was approved, he said, the phone wasn’t ringing.
“This is a game-changer. No one was seriously looking at us when we didn’t have that,” he said. “What we have going for us is now we can say we’re going to have sewer.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.