BALLSTON SPA — A 19-year-old from Moreau has been sentenced to 5 years on probation for a felony conviction stemming from an alcohol-related crash last year.

Ryan A. Winkelman, of Amy Drive, pleaded guilty to second-degree vehicular assault for a crash last Dec. 7 in Moreau. At least one person was injured, but the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office did not release details of the injuries.

Winkelman was found to have been drinking, and pleaded guilty to the felony count in June.

He was sentenced to 5 years on probation by Saratoga County Judge James Murphy.

