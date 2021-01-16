Moreau supervisor ushering in big COVID changes in Saratoga County

In his first week, the county has held two videoconferences, broadcast through Facebook, and workers are retrofitting a room with a microphone to improve the sound for future broadcasts. Next month, he said, the Board of Supervisors meeting may be videoconferenced.

The county also caught up on 23 deaths from the past 10 months, which had not been previously reported on its dashboard. In each case, the residents were nursing home residents who died in hospitals. That meant they weren’t reported on the state’s nursing home deaths list, and were not reported to the county by the nursing homes. But the hospitals did report the deaths to the state, and they were on the state’s daily COVID report, which lists the county of each person who died of coronavirus.

It’s an indication of how overwhelmed Public Health was, that 23 nursing home residents could die without their knowledge. In Warren County, which has had about one-fifth as many cases, health officials held daily phone conferences with each nursing home that had an outbreak. They asked about each patient by name, tracking them from the moment they tested positive until the point at which they recovered or died.