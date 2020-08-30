Moreau supervisor tightens fiscal belt as sales tax revenue drops

MOREAU — In a last-ditch attempt to reduce spending, town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz is personally reviewing every expense from every department before the money can be spent.
He is only approving expenses that are a “necessity,” he said.
The town relies on sales tax revenue to fund some expenses. But with the pandemic shutdown, sales tax revenue plummeted.
So far, the town is down $150,000 in sales tax. That’s a 9% reduction, year to date. But that is somewhat understates the problem, because revenue was up for the first three months of the year.
Comparing this August to last August, sales tax revenue is down 12%, he said.
“So, numbers are not where we want them to be,” he said.
The situation may impact more than just this year’s budget. Kusnierz is not predicting that revenue will bounce back quickly.
“We have very difficult financial times coming next year,” he said.
The drop in sales tax revenue could also affect residents' county taxes next year.
Every year, the town sends a big chunk of its sales tax revenue back to the county to reduce county taxes for Moreau residents. The county subtracts that from county tax bills for Moreau residents only.
At times the town has sent enough back to cover or nearly cover all of the county taxes, but in the past four years politicians have predicted the town would someday be forced to stop covering any of the county tax bill.
In 2013, the town sent $800,000 back. But that has slowly decreased each year. In 2018, the town sent back $500,000. Last year, it was $400,000. This year, the town budgeted to send back $300,000. Next month, the Town Board will have to start discussing how much, if any, it will send back next year.
