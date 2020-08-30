Moreau supervisor tightens fiscal belt as sales tax revenue drops

MOREAU — In a last-ditch attempt to reduce spending, town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz is personally reviewing every expense from every department before the money can be spent.

He is only approving expenses that are a “necessity,” he said.

The town relies on sales tax revenue to fund some expenses. But with the pandemic shutdown, sales tax revenue plummeted.

So far, the town is down $150,000 in sales tax. That’s a 9% reduction, year to date. But that is somewhat understates the problem, because revenue was up for the first three months of the year.

Comparing this August to last August, sales tax revenue is down 12%, he said.

“So, numbers are not where we want them to be,” he said.

The situation may impact more than just this year’s budget. Kusnierz is not predicting that revenue will bounce back quickly.

“We have very difficult financial times coming next year,” he said.

The drop in sales tax revenue could also affect residents' county taxes next year.