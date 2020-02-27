Moreau supervisor seeks to ban apartments in town's agriculutural district

MOREAU — Big changes may be coming to Moreau’s agricultural district.

Supervisor Todd Kusnierz wants to change the zoning code to stop farmers from selling off many acres for multifamily residential development.

Farmers have often sold off acres for apartment complexes. It’s a way to make a lot of money on what might be an underperforming farm.

But Kusinerz wants that practice stopped.

“I support a ban on this in the ag district,” he said, adding that he wants to do “everything we can to encourage our farmers to continue farming.”

Town officials are changing the zoning code now and there is a moratorium on multifamily development while the changes are underway. Officials have suggested that the final version of the zoning code will sharply limit new multifamily development.

“It’s something that many residents have been in support of for some time,” Kusnierz said.