Moreau supervisor seeks to ban apartments in town's agricultural district

MOREAU — Big changes may be coming to Moreau’s agricultural district.
Supervisor Todd Kusnierz wants to change the zoning code to stop farmers from selling off many acres for multifamily residential development.
Farmers have often sold off acres for apartment complexes. It’s a way to make a lot of money on what might be an underperforming farm.
But Kusinerz wants that practice stopped.
“I support a ban on this in the ag district,” he said, adding that he wants to do “everything we can to encourage our farmers to continue farming.”
Town officials are changing the zoning code now and there is a moratorium on multifamily development while the changes are underway. Officials have suggested that the final version of the zoning code will sharply limit new multifamily development.
“It’s something that many residents have been in support of for some time,” Kusnierz said.
He also wants to ban shared driveways, a practice allowed in the R-5 zone that makes up much of the district. It’s allowed in that zone because shared driveways are often used for apartment complexes. But in the agricultural district, it has been used to “shoehorn” many houses onto one driveway where there would not otherwise be room for them, Kusnierz said.
You have free articles remaining.
“I think the elimination of shared driveways and multifamily development is the key to protecting our ag district,” he said.
In the town’s farmland protection plan, the population in the R-5 zone was projected to increase by 40% between 2010 and 2050.
The projected increase is the equivalent of 135 new homes. The plan also projected that the district would lose 770 acres to housing and an additional 800 acres for utilities and roads to serve the new residential development. The district is about 4,000 acres in total.
“As you can see, that’s a big number,” Kusnierz said. “I’m already seeing it. I believe the town should have the foresight to be proactive, to do all we can to protect our ag district.”
He argued that the district is a draw. People like to see farms, and farmland uses fewer town services.
“Cows don’t require town services, and they don’t go to school,” Kusnierz said. “It’s a win-win keeping the ag district agricultural.”
His proposal would still allow landowners to build single-family houses, and he said it’s inevitable that some farms will be sold for housing.
“The goal would be to slow down the expected trend,” he said.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.