Moreau supervisor says little about lawsuit by former county employee

BALLSTON SPA — Moreau Town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said he cannot speak on the lawsuit filed against him by a former Saratoga County employee.

"I will just let the record stand for itself," Kusnierz told a Post-Star reporter at Tuesday's Town Board meeting.

Kusnierz has been named along with Saratoga County Administrator Steven Bulger and the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors in a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court, Northern District of New York, by former county employee Marcy McNamara.

McNamara, employed with the county since 2009, was the human resources director before she claims she was wrongfully terminated on July 23, 2021.

In the lawsuit, McNamara claims she was discharged from her position after filing an internal complaint against Kusnierz for "creating a hostile work environment" and speaking in "derogatory tones" based on her gender. McNamara became the first woman to serve as Saratoga County's director of human resources when she was promoted in May 2015.

According to the documents, prior to the appointments of Kusnierz as chairman of the board and Bulger as county administrator, reviews of her job performance were always positive.

McNamara's lawsuit states the problems began when she received additional pay, along with other county employees, as an essential worker during the pandemic. In March 2020, Kusnierz publicly expressed his thoughts regarding McNamara being included in the temporary pay increase, stating it was "absolutely ridiculous."

She then decided to email a request, which was reportedly ignored, for Kusnierz' HR concerns to be relayed through other board members.

The next day at the Board of Supervisors meeting, on March 27, 2020, Kusnierz called for her resignation, according to court documents.

After a formal internal complaint of harassment against Kusnierz was filed by McNamara in April 2020, the county hired an attorney investigator to interview both McNamara and Kusnierz. An investigation concluded in August 2020 found Kusnierz "did not discriminate or harass the plaintiff based on gender," but the attorney did state that Kusnierz had acted unprofessionally and suggested he be reminded of the county's harassment policies.

McNamara alleges Kusnierz made attempts to "humiliate and diminish her role and responsibilities" from 2020 into 2021. She stated she was excluded from meetings with all other department heads and stripped of her additional duties assigned to her in the past such as HIPAA officer or serving on the Labor Management Committee.

Kusnierz told other members of the board he wanted McNamara "to be punished" for filing a complaint, the documents state.

In May 2021, when her position was up for reappointment for another six-year term as an agenda item for a board meeting, instead of acknowledging McNamara's request for reappointment, the board chose to form a search committee for viable candidates for the position. The lawsuit states this is the first time the board had solicited outside candidates for a position when an internal employee is qualified.

After the board voted, 12-9, against reappointing McNamara, she claims she was prevented from gaining other positions inside the county due to Bulger suggesting other departments not hire her.

McNamara was unable to get another position in the county despite being only a year and a half from the 21-year milestone in her New York State Retirement Plan.

She is seeking payment for compensatory and punitive damages, as well as back pay and benefits.

Saratoga County issued a public statement regarding the matter.

“Out of respect for the judicial process, the county will not discuss ongoing litigation," the statement read. "As standard practice, the county maintains an insurance policy that includes counsel representation for employees who have been named in litigation.”

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George.

