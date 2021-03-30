Moreau supervisor likely unopposed for reelection

MOREAU — Supervisor Todd Kusnierz appears to be running unopposed for reelection this fall.
No one has filed petitions to challenge the Republican. The Democrats will hold a caucus in late May or early June, but do not yet have anyone interested in running.
“We’ll see what happens at the caucus, but we are not aware of anyone,” said town Democratic Committee Chairwoman Erin Trombley.
She is running for one of the three Town Board seats, and so far she is the only Democrat who will be running.
The Republicans are running incumbent Town Board members Kyle Noonan, who is running for his second term, and Alan Van Tassel, who lost reelection last year but was appointed to a vacant seat and is now running the remaining three years on the term for that seat.
Republicans also nominated Marc Stewart to run for Town Board.
Town Board member John Hogan, who won a seat on the board in 2017 on his first run for political office, is not running for reelection. Instead, he is running unopposed for town justice. Hogan is a retired Hudson Falls police officer.
Trombley said the lack of a third incumbent provides a possible opening for a Democrat to get onto the board. The board is entirely made up of Republicans or former Republicans now.
Board member J.D. Donohue, a lifelong Republican, was not endorsed by the party when he ran and has switched to the Democratic party.
“His seat is secure for now. If I can gain some traction and get another Democrat on the board, then we’d have 50-50. That’d be good,” Trombley said.
She added that she had originally planned to challenge Van Tassel for the three-year remainder term, but Donohue advised her against it.
“J.D. said he’s pretty good to work with so he didn’t want to see him knocked off,” Trombley said.
Trombley has also been endorsed by the Working Families Party.
Noonan, Van Yassel and Stewart have the Republican and Conservative lines.
Kusnierz was surprised to learn that he may have no opposition. If re-elected, it would be his third term as supervisor. Supervisor terms are two years in Moreau, while the Town Board terms are four years.
“Listen, I’d be as happy as anyone if that happened,” he said. “But you know how caucuses are.”
