Moreau supervisor likely unopposed for re-election

MOREAU — Supervisor Todd Kusnierz appears to be running unopposed for re-election this fall.

No one has filed petitions to challenge the Republican. The Democrats will hold a caucus in late May or early June, but do not yet have anyone interested in running.

“We’ll see what happens at the caucus, but we are not aware of anyone,” said town Democratic Committee Chairwoman Erin Trombley.

She is running for one of the three Town Board seats, and so far she is the only Democrat who will be running.

The Republicans are running incumbent Town Board members Kyle Noonan, who is running for his second term, and Alan Van Tassel, who lost re-election last year but was appointed to a vacant seat and is now running the remaining three years on the term for that seat.

Republicans also nominated Marc Stewart to run for Town Board.

Town Board member John Hogan, who won a seat on the board in 2017 on his first run for political office, is not running for re-election. Instead, he is running unopposed for town justice. Hogan is a retired Hudson Falls police officer.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}