Moreau sewer work going on despite pandemic

MOREAU — The pandemic is going to have a "major impact" on the Route 9 sewer project, Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said.

Although town engineers are working from home to finish the bidding documents, and construction companies can submit bids from home, other factors have become hurdles.

The town needs agreements from the state Department of Transportation and other agencies. Kusnierz said he has been warned that those agreements are coming much slower now that everyone is working from home.

In addition, projects that were to start now are being delayed. That delays the start of Moreau's project, he said.

The goal has been to be ready to break ground this spring, or early summer, and finish late next year.

He's still hoping that will happen.

“I have my heart set on it,” he said.

So do several large businesses, which have expressed interest in development but don’t want to buy land and start building until the sewer is there.

He is breaking the project up into three parts, to be done either in phases or simultaneously by several different construction companies.