Moreau sewer extension ahead of schedule

But Kusnierz said businesses should be able to start hooking up to the sewer system by next summer.

He added there already has been an increased interest in the Route 9 corridor and believes more businesses will look to set up shop in the area once the line is completed.

Hoffman Carwash has purchased two parcels in the corridor, and Alltown Fresh, a convenience store selling fresh food and sandwiches, has plans to open a location along Route 9.

There is also a proposal to open a medical marijuana growing facility, Kusnierz said.

“We’ve seen increased activity right after the creation of the sewer district was authorized,” he said.

The sewer extension is under budget, which may give the town the option to expand capacity, Kusnierz said.

The town received a $4 million grant and a $12 million loan with no interest for 30 years to complete the project, but the final bids for construction came in under $12 million.

“Some of the things we’ll be looking at is if we buy additional capacity moving forward to position the town for the next several decades, but we’ll wait and see,” Kusnierz said. “We don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves. We want to make sure our project is complete in the amount not to exceed what was authorized by the voters in the district.”

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

